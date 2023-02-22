HUFFY EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH NASCAR CUP DRIVER CHASE BRISCOE THROUGH 2023 SEASON

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe will command the #14 car this weekend in Fontana, CA, and he is bringing his favorite bike brand, Huffy, with him to the track. This partnership that started in 2020 during the pandemic and virtual racing continues during Chase's third Cup season and what Huffy believes will be his best yet.

"Chase is a great embodiment of what Huffy stands for -- family, fun, and living the ride."

"Chase continues to be the best of brand ambassadors for Huffy, our employees, and our riders," said Kris Parlett, Vice President of Brand and DTC Marketing, United Wheels. "Chase is a great embodiment of what Huffy stands for -- family, fun, and living the ride."

Whether Chase is piloting the #14 Cup Car or the #14 Huffy Motoric Fat Tire E-Bike around the track, it is less about the mode of transportation and more about the thrill of the ride. Huffy is asking fans to help celebrate Chase and the joy of the ride by using the hashtag #ChasetheRide on social media. Huffy is also offering a special promotion code (ChasetheRide14) for 14% off eligible products on Huffy.com.

About Chase Briscoe:

Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, his third season in the Cup Series. Briscoe earned his first Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway in the Spring of 2022, qualifying him for his first Cup Series Playoff run. Briscoe previously drove the No. 98 Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Briscoe won his ninth Xfinity race of 2020 at Kansas Speedway, giving him 11 career Xfinity victories overall.

About Huffy Corporation:

Huffy Corporation is a privately held company celebrating more than 130 years in the bicycle business. The instantly recognized brand is sold at thousands of retail locations, shipping millions of bicycles annually throughout the U.S. and more than 40 countries internationally. Huffy products are known for durability, comfort, style, and the fun memories made on trikes, scooters, bikes and ride-ons for every member of the family. For more information, visit: www.huffy.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kris Parlett, United Wheels

kparlett@unitedwheels.com

937-865-2827

