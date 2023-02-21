PRIME AI ANNOUNCES COMPANY'S REVOLUTIONARY AUTOMATED PRODUCT DESCRIPTION TECHNOLOGY FOR ECOMMERCE

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime AI is thrilled to unveil its new ground breaking Automated Product Description technology for eCommerce. With the aid of its proprietary image analysis tools, the cutting-edge solution accurately identifies over 20 critical product attributes, such as category, colour, neck type, sleeve length, and many more. Powered by natural language processing and artificial intelligence, the technology creates distinctive and comprehensive product descriptions in over 50 languages, all within a matter of seconds.

The eCommerce industry is no stranger to the hefty operational costs associated with creating product descriptions manually, particularly in the fashion sector, where translation costs can be particularly high. Prime AI's revolutionary Automated Product Description technology has effectively eliminated this cumbersome and costly process, bringing a new era of efficiency to eCommerce retailers.

The automated product detail page descriptions solution augments and enhances the work of content writers, not replaces them. Technology has been designed to free content writers to focus on more creative tasks and create more engaging content.

According to a spokesperson from Prime AI, "Our latest release is about more than just streamlining retail operations; it's about empowering businesses of all sizes to access cutting-edge AI technology. We are proud to offer Automated Product Description technology that's affordable to every retailer, regardless of their size."

This product description technology also aims to assist pre-owned clothing marketplaces by easing the process of listing items for sale. As the spokesperson added, "Our technology is designed to make it effortless for people to list their products in any language within seconds. It's a game-changer for the industry, helping businesses to expand their reach and connect with new markets."

Prime AI offers customised artificial intelligence solutions to the fashion retail industry and a wide range of industries and applications. With its ground breaking technology, the company is committed to revolutionizing the eCommerce industry by making it more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible to all.

