Peace Out Skincare Launches at Ulta Beauty

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace Out Skincare, a leader in innovative skincare solutions, today announced its launch at Ulta Beauty—the largest beauty retailer in the country. This exciting partnership will help Peace Out reach additional guests and become more accessible to its growing audience, especially its booming Gen Z following.

The brand's complete skincare assortment is available on Ulta.com with select products launching in 1,359 Ulta Beauty stores in the coming weeks, including the newly launched Acne Day Dot and Acne Day & Night Duo, as well as the award-winning Acne Healing Dots, along with the Instant Pore Perfector, Acne Serum and Retinol Eye Stick.

"We are thrilled to be launching at Ulta Beauty, bringing our products to more customers across the country," said Enrico Frezza, founder and CEO, Peace Out Skincare. "Ulta Beauty continues to break barriers and innovate beauty retail; Partnering with Ulta Beauty allows Peace Out to better address our consumer skincare needs."

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Peace Out Skincare to Ulta Beauty," said Penny Coy, vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "We love the positive, inclusive and conscious minded approach Enrico Frezza and his team have brought to the skincare category and know our guests will too—especially our Gen Z community. We're proud to be part of this significant step for the brand and bring more effective solutions that are both good for skin and the planet to the masses."

This retail expansion comes on the heels of the brand's latest product launch of the ground-breaking Acne Day Dot. This first-of-its-kind invention is the next step in Peace Out's continued product innovation, with its ultra-sheer design offering virtually invisible wear ideal for cosmetic use. In addition to its strong start to 2023, 2022 proved to be an exciting year for the brand as Peace Out's innovations have already been awarded patents for Wrinkles and for Pores while also receiving a patent for Acne Dots in Canada. The brand also has five other patents pending.

Peace Out Skincare was founded by Enrico Frezza in 2017 to create effective and easy skincare solutions for acne and other skin conditions. The company combines active ingredients with innovative technology to create first to market and one-of-a-kind products in the skincare industry. Peace Out has sold more than 50,000,000 acne dots and has gone on to create patented and award-winning products that address wrinkles, pores and dark spots as well as support daily skincare routines. Recently, the brand earned the Clean at Sephora seal of approval and was listed on the Inc 5000 list. Additionally, Enrico Frezza was named a Glossy Founder of the Year finalist. Peace Out Skincare is sold in Ulta Beauty and Sephora locations around the world including Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand as well as on PeaceOutSkincare.com , ulta.com Sephora.com , and Amazon.com .

