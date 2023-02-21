OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry Series Available Now

-Award-Winning Cute iPhone Case with Grip Officially Launched-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterGrip Symmetry Series, the newest case to join the OtterBox MagSafe ecosystem, is available now.1 OtterGrip, announced at CES in January, was selected as a CES Innovation Award honoree as well as several 'best in show' recognitions.

"OtterGrip is a great addition to the OtterBox mobile accessory line up," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "Building on a legacy of trusted phone protection, OtterBox seeks to keep you seamlessly connected. OtterGrip's built-in grip with MagSafe capabilities helps iPhone users work hard and play harder thanks to the growing family of compatible accessories."

OtterGrip offers a built-in grip that lays flat when not in use, MagSafe compatibility and trusted OtterBox protection at 3X MIL STD drop testing. The grip is built for 360-degree rotation to ensure it is comfortable in any orientation and with all hand sizes and iPhone 14 models.

OtterGrip comes in a variety of colors from classic black to cute iPhone case graphics. Plus, it can be paired with an array of MagSafe accessories such as OtterBox wallets, 3-in-1 Charging Station and wireless power banks. Also, get 360-degree coverage with Amplify Glass screen protectors that pair perfectly with OtterGrip to keep your iPhone 14 screen guarded against shatters and scratches.

OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry Series is available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 OtterGrip is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

