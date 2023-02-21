Melissa & Doug Partners with National Nonprofit PCs for People to Recycle E-Waste and Close the Digital Divide

WILTON, Conn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug , the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, and PCs For People, a national nonprofit working to bridge the digital divide, announced today that they are partnering together to recycle retired technology from Melissa & Doug's Wilton, Connecticut, headquarters and other North American facilities. As part of Melissa & Doug's commitment to sustainability, any technology devices fit for refurbishment will be restored to the highest quality and provided at no- or low-cost to families in need.

"We are excited for the potential impact that our retired technology can have for families in need," said Mike Macrie, CIO of Melissa & Doug. "This partnership is an extension of our ongoing commitment and leadership in sustainability by expanding beyond our achievements in carbon neutrality milestones to create a thriving and inclusive world. Through this program, we're helping families with low income have better access to the resources they need for school, healthcare, and more."

Founded in 1998, PCs for People's mission is to provide the opportunity for people with low income to benefit from the life-changing impact of computers, the internet, and digital skills. Since the inception of the organization, the necessity of having access to technology and internet access has grown exponentially. Through partnerships with businesses like Melissa & Doug, PCs for People provides the opportunity for families with low income to purchase high-quality technology, while also providing a valuable service to businesses through data destruction and e-recycling.

"Our work and mission are 100% powered through companies like Melissa & Doug who choose to make a difference with their e-waste," said Joseph Benson, VP of Business Development at PCs for People. "Instead of these computers ending up scrapped, they will be wiped, refurbished, and given a second life in the homes of families who need them."

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden toys, Melissa & Doug is committed to its vision of making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is proudly partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to foster early brain development and to champion the health benefits of open-ended play through their joint Power of Play alliance.

About PCs For People

PCs for People is a national nonprofit working to get low-cost quality computers and internet into the homes of individuals, families, and nonprofits with low income. By recycling and then refurbishing computers, PCs for People provides a valuable service to businesses, families, and the planet by keeping computers out of landfills and repurposing them to advance digital inclusion.

Since 1998, PCs for People has become a national leader in digital inclusion by serving over 520,000 individuals, providing 190,000 home computers, connecting 77,000 households to the internet, and responsibly recycling over 9 million pounds of electronic waste through the secure e-waste recycling service. To learn more visit www.pcsforpeople.org .

