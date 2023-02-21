LITEON Technology Reports 2022 EPS of NT$6.19

High-value Core Businesses Drive Profitable Growth, Demonstrating the Results of Transformation Strategies

TAIPEI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301-tw) reported the fourth quarter sales of NT$43.1 billion, supported by solid growth from power management in cloud computing and automotive electronics, which were up 31% and 48% Y-o-Y respectively. The gross margin reached 19.5%, up 2.2ppt Y-o-Y; the operating margin was 7.7%, of that, the R&D expense, out of Operating ones, has accounted for 5% of the fourth quarter sales, up 30%Y-o-Y, mainly focus on the power management for cloud computing. The net profits in the fourth quarter were NT$3.8 billion with EPS of NT$1.68. Meanwhile, the Board has approved a cash dividend of NT$3 per share for the fourth quarter. With the distributed cash dividend of NT$1.5 for the first half, the cash dividend per share for the whole 2022 will reach NT$4.5.

LITEON posted 2022 revenue of NT$173.5 billion, up 5% Y-o-Y with record annual profit margins and EPS. The gross margin and operating margin were 19.2% and 8.7%; gross profits and operating profits reached NT$33.3 billion and 15.1 billion, up 9% and 16% Y-o-Y respectively. The net profits were NT$14.2 billion and EPS of NT$6.19. The increase in profit growth attributable to the implementing transformational strategies, increased the proportion of high-value core businesses, expanded revenue scale, and optimized operating efficiency.

"In the past few years, LITEON has initiated digital transformation and strategically developed new businesses such as EV charging, power management solutions for cloud computing, and 5G/IoT, which had delivered strong potential in 2022. Our R&D will continue to develop the medium-long term growth momentum through investing on three major pillars: green data center , clean mobility , and efficient infrastructure , enabling self-developed and design capabilities to become LITEON's competitive advantages." said Mr. Anson Chiu, President of LITEON Technology.

LITEON has completed the business transfer of the Image Business at the end of 2022 for focusing on core businesses. Looking forward, in the first quarter of 2023, it is expected that high-growth and high-value core businesses will grow steadily; product mix of the IT&CE Business will continue its optimization and diversification. As for 2023, the overall R&D capacity will keep expansion; sequential growth from high-value businesses such as power management solutions of cloud computing, EV charging solutions, automotive lighting, ADAS modules, 5G small cell stations and IoT solutions are expected to enhance overall operating performance steadily.

