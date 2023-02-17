Savannah Bananas Kick Off 2023 Banana Ball World Tour With New Gear From Wilson®, Louisville Slugger® and EvoShield®

All parties looking forward to a fruitful partnership

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When the iconic, wildly popular Savannah Bananas begin their world tour tonight in West Palm Beach, Fla., they'll be sporting a bunch of new equipment thanks to a partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods. The partnership encompasses several of the Wilson family of brands – Wilson®, Louisville Slugger®, EvoShield® – making the company the team's exclusive equipment provider for gloves, bats, protective gear, uniforms, warm-up apparel, helmets, bags, and batting gloves. And of course, the designs feature the Bananas' fun and wild style, including customized "crazy gloves", never-before-seen bat decals and colorways, and leopard print catcher's gear.

Savannah Banana players with new gear. (PRNewswire)

The equipment deal also applies to the Bananas' opponent during their tour, the Party Animals, who will be using all new gear supplied by Wilson Sporting Goods.

In addition, EvoShield is the provider of Bananas fan apparel, which is available both at the team store and online (thesavannahbananas.com).

"Partnering with Wilson Sporting Goods for all of our gear is a perfect match for us," said Savannah Bananas president Jared Orton. "Banana Ball needs the highest quality equipment on the planet. Wilson, Louisville Slugger and EvoShield are the best in the business. They're the top banana. We think the players and fans are going to love all the great gear and apparel that's available. There's nothing like it anywhere else."

"What's not to love about the Savannah Bananas?" asked Michael Markovich, Wilson's Global Director of Commercial Sales. "Harry Caray used to say 'You can't beat fun at the old ball park.' Every night, the Bananas are reinventing and elevating 'Fun At The Old Ball Park' to a new level. We are honored they chose us to outfit every Banana in the Bunch."

The Savannah Bananas are a baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia and play their home games at Historic Grayson Stadium, but they take the show on the road on their Banana Ball World Tour where they play their rivals the Party Animals and other professional teams in Challenger Series. The team has been featured on ESPN, Wall Street Journal, CNN, and Sports Illustrated and are made popular by their on-field hijinks and videos. The Bananas play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball which features new rules to make the game more fast-paced and entertaining.

Savannah Bananas new EvoShield protective gear. (PRNewswire)

