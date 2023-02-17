Hennessy Enlists Hall of Famers, Award-Winning Artists to Bring Court to Culture During NBA All-Star 2023

The brand will launch interactive consumer touchpoints to celebrate basketball culture beyond the court, including a digital integration with a Naismith Hall of Famer, a performance by superstar Latto, as well as NBA-themed Hennessy cocktails.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the Spirit of the NBA, WNBA and G League, is pushing the boundaries of its potential to reach consumers in new, interactive ways and inviting fans everywhere to take part in NBA All-Star 2023. The game begins on the court, and the impact of the NBA and its players is a cultural juggernaut outside of the court. Hennessy NBA All-Star 2023 programming will spotlight basketball inspired art, fashion, music and the players who persevere on the court and pursue their passions off the court.

Hennessy, Official Spirit of the NBA (PRNewswire)

"As a brand that is at the forefront of basketball and culture, Hennessy is proud to celebrate all of the facets of basketball inspired expression and the creative individuals who go beyond the court, to bring it to life — from physical and digital art, to music, fashion, and unique cocktail experiences," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US.

This NBA All-Star weekend, Hennessy is taking over the Edison House in Salt Lake City, transforming it into the Hennessy Arena. The private, invite-only experience will host a series of activations at the intersection of basketball and culture by deconstructing the on-court experience and translating it into disruptive creative expressions to bring Court to Culture alive starting with a tunnel and an immersive experience that's inspired by an NBA Legend. Fans will create their own digital courts, bringing a piece of NBA All-Star 2023 to consumers across the nation and allowing them to interact from the comfort of their homes. Fans are invited to develop their own unique court by visiting www.hennessy-arena.com beginning this Saturday, February 18.

The journey continues with NBA-themed cocktail tastings; the BIG Summit, featuring NBA Legend Baron Davis; live musical performances from artists such as Latto and Kaytranada; and a trophy room installation by artist Victor Solomon.

To pay homage to the movement from Court to Culture, Hennessy has debuted their new NBA creative, "Unshattered." This film, featuring Victor Solomon, who partnered with the NBA to recreate the most coveted trophies in the league last season, dives into what happens when an artist, with the same passion as the players, uses their mode of expression to push the game forward. This spot will live across broadcast, along with in-arena, social, radio, and digital ad placements.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, V.S.O.P, X.O, Privé, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2023 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY.

