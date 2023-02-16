OPEXUS Promotes Chief Marketing Officer Martha Mathers to Chief Revenue Officer

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEXUS, formerly known as AINS, LLC, and leader in government process management software, is pleased to announce it has named Martha Mathers as its Chief Revenue Officer. Mathers, formerly Chief Marketing Officer for the company, will now be responsible for oversight of the entire customer purchase experience to align sales and marketing efforts and help accelerate growth for the business.

In her previous role, Mathers led the company's rebrand from AINS, LLC to OPEXUS and contributed to the company's strongest year of growth to date, increasing software-as-a-service bookings by 70%. In 2023, she will be focused on scaling the revenue team and developing a seamless purchase experience for customers. She will work hand-in-hand with product and technology leaders to help position OPEXUS' product offerings for success in the company's core markets of U.S. federal, state, and local governments and Canadian national and provincial governments.

"Martha has been an incredible leader and strategist for OPEXUS as our company has experienced significant growth and undergone a massive repositioning," said Howard Langsom, CEO, OPEXUS."As CRO, Martha will build an aligned sales and marketing organization to ensure an enhanced buying journey for our customers and ultimately accelerate growth for OPEXUS in 2023 and beyond."

"I am so excited to be taking on the role of CRO at OPEXUS and to work more closely with our community of passionate government insiders to bring our innovative, built-for-government solutions to market," said Martha Mathers, CRO, OPEXUS. "I truly believe in the mission we've established, to empower middle office government workers to operate more efficiently. I'm looking forward to helping our customers leave an important legacy through more coordinated, effective government work."

Prior to joining OPEXUS as CMO, Mathers served as VP of Marketing at Granicus. She brings nearly 20 years of marketing, sales, and leadership experience in technology companies of all sizes. Martha holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

About OPEXUS

Get government unstuck with OPEXUS. OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments' middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee & labor. Located in the heart of Washington D.C., OPEXUS works with more than 150 public institutions in the US and Canada.

