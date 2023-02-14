Owl Creek Founder Jeff Altman Joins Anterix Board of Directors

Owl Creek is Anterix's largest shareholder and Altman will bring a wealth of financial acumen to the Anterix Board of Directors

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix Inc., (NASDAQ: ATEX), today announced the appointment of Mr. Jeffery Altman, Founding Partner and Chief Portfolio Manager at Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. ("Owl Creek"), to its Board of Directors ("the Board") as an independent director and member of the Strategy Committee, effective February 13, 2023.

Mr. Altman, who leads Owl Creek's investment group and directs all research and trading activities, brings extensive experience driving shareholder value to the Anterix Board. Investment funds managed by Owl Creek are, collectively Anterix's largest shareholder and investors in the company since 2014. Prior to founding Owl Creek, Altman served in various positions at Franklin Mutual and at Heine Securities Corporation, including vice president, portfolio manager, analyst, and trader.

"Owl Creek has been a strong supporter of Anterix's mission since the beginning of our journey, and Jeff has been an extremely valuable resource for me over the years," said Rob Schwartz, President & CEO of Anterix. "We welcome Jeff to the Board, and I am excited to bring his considerable experience and input to our Board in this important year ahead."

"We believe in the team at Anterix, and their pioneering vision, and we would like to help ensure that everything possible is being done to advance customer contract signings expeditiously," said Altman. "Despite the disappointing share price performance due, in part, to the slow pace of the customer contract process, we believe in the business plan and in the pipeline opportunity, which we expect will be in excess of $3 billion and allow significant return of value to shareholders. We will focus first and foremost on the best ways to efficiently maximize shareholder value, including share buybacks and/or special dividends. Going forward we will also continue to actively assess both the business plan and Anterix's pipeline opportunities to ensure that we are on the right path."

Altman continued, "I echo Rob's belief that it's just a matter of when, not if, utilities and potentially others sign long-term contracts for Anterix's valuable spectrum. I intend to work with the Board to ensure management actively evaluates potentially accretive opportunities including strategic initiatives, and merger and/or acquisition opportunities, and engages in other key initiatives concerning Anterix's business plans, board composition, governance, management, and capitalization."

