Jason Derulo and Danny White Launch Pro Volleyball Federation Team in Omaha

One of the United States' most rabid volleyball hotbeds now boasts a team in North America's premier women's professional volleyball league, as Omaha businessman Danny White and performance artist Jason Derulo announced that they will launch a Pro Volleyball Federation franchise in Omaha, Nebraska during the league's inaugural 2024 season.

White and Derulo announced their new venture via TikTok and Instagram. Derulo, who headlined the third annual NFL TikTok Tailgate prior to Super Bowl LVII, has more than 57 million follows on TikTok, making him one of the world's most followed content creators. White is a seasoned entrepreneur and founder/CEO of City+Ventures, one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.

The team will hold a local celebration in Omaha in the weeks to come to officially introduce the city to its first major women's professional sports team.

"This is so exciting and something that Jason and I can't stop thinking about," said White, who has become a leading figure in the business world, well-known for his ability to identify and capitalize on new ventures and opportunities. "From the first day we were approached by Pro Volleyball Federation, we knew this was exactly what we were looking for, not only to bring something special and impactful to Omaha, but also because it's an opportunity to dig in creatively and help transform the way people consume sports and entertainment content. We have a lot of ideas and can't wait to get started."

Omaha will be a fertile home for Pro Volleyball Federation. The University of Nebraska women's volleyball program has led the nation in attendance since 2013. Omaha, which hosted the 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships, made headlines when this past season's matchup pitting Nebraska and Creighton drew 15,797 fans, setting the record for the largest crowd for a regular-season match in NCAA history.

"Are you kidding me?" Derulo excitedly proclaimed about becoming a pro sports team owner. "I have learned and grown so much as an entrepreneur through my friendship with Danny, and this opportunity to spread my wings within a new industry drives me professionally and creatively. I am a passionate creator, and by being able to help these world-class athletes who are also passionate about their craft further their careers, build their own brands, and establish themselves as true superstars within their sport and their community – that's what truly excites me."

Derulo has sold more than 250 million singles worldwide, achieving 15 platinum singles. He joins Taylor Swift, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, and Christina Aguilera as the only artists in history to achieve a No. 1 single on US Pop Radio in three different decades.

Pro Volleyball Federation will launch its inaugural season in February 2024 with world-class players and coaches. Pro Volleyball Federation is played at a major-league level in major arenas with elite athletes who, for the first time, have an opportunity to make a real living wage and play professional volleyball at the highest level.

Omaha is joined by Grand Rapids, Michigan, as the first two markets announced for the 2024 season. Pro Volleyball Federation will make additional announcements in the coming days regarding inaugural season team markets.

Those wishing to become a part of Pro Volleyball Federation, whether as a player, coach, team owner, investor, sponsor, vendor, media company, or host venue, can email info@provolleyball.com.

For video of the signing, check feeds for Derulo on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jasonderulo/status/1625282321745342464) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/reel/ConvkttDSte/)

