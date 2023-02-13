Top-Selling K-Beauty Brand KiGold Restocks Ginseng Hair Set At Costco

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2021, leading K-Beauty brand KiGold launched their new Ginseng Blossom Shampoo and Treatment set into over 450 brick-and-mortar locations and online at Costco USA. Within 8 weeks of launch, they sold out the set across both mediums.

The set's successful debut opened doors for the brand to expand to Costco Canada, Costco Mexico, Costco Spain, and Costco Taiwan, and almost 2 years later, they will be restocking in the USA within 100 doors and online on February 13th, 2023. Following a successful re-launch, Ki Gold will continue its international expansion, debuting in Costco China, Costco UK, and Costco France at the end of 2023.

"Since the pandemic, stress-induced hair thinning and hair loss has become a real concern, even in younger generations," said Sean Lee, General Manager of KiGold. "The KiGold Ginseng Blossom set was curated to help restore healthy hair and scalp and we're thrilled to continue providing consumers an accessible solution."

The best-selling KiGold Ginseng Blossom Hair Set consists of a Shampoo and Treatment duo, which are infused with oriental herbal ingredients without artificial colors to revitalize tired hair, prevent scalp aging, promote blood circulation, and strengthen the roots. As a unique point of difference, the Shampoo is infused with a whole Korean ginseng root that has a 1,500-year history and unrivaled medicinal effects. Additionally containing Saponin, which comes from ginseng to clean out dead skin cells, add energy to thin weak hair, and improve the immune system. Followed by the Treatment, which fills hair with protein for stronger strands.

The set is free of silicones, parabens, CMIT/MIT, P-hydroxy benzoic acid, and triclosan. Beginning today, the KiGold Ginseng Blossom Shampoo and Treatment Set will retail online and various Costco locations across the country. This set normally retails at $79.99, but Costco has a great savings offer at $42.99.

Online: https://www.costco.com/daeng-gi-meo-ri-ki-gold-ginseng-blossom-shampoo-&-treatment-set.product.100742460.html

About KiGold:

KiGold made history as the first brand to create a natural medicinal herb formula in the chemical shampoo saturated market. KiGold is made by directly decocting more than 30 selected natural medicinal herbal ingredients in a traditional way to form a potent formula that combats hair loss at the root cause. KiGold quickly rose to the top in the Asian market as one of the top premium hair care brands and the recognition has spread rapidly worldwide.

