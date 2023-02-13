Johnson Controls, PURO UV and Ushio embark on research to study the efficacy and safety of filtered far UV-C technology

This first-of-its-kind far-UVC research collaboration will evaluate the efficacy of far-UVC pathogen deactivation while identifying and assessing any negative impact on surrounding air

The research will be initiated by leading U.S.-based universities and certified laboratories over the next 3-6 months; results will be provided as they become available

MILWAUKEE and MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. and CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, PURO Lighting, LLC ("PURO"), a subsidiary of Applied UV, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: AUVI), a proven innovative UV technology solutions leader and Ushio America, Inc. ("Ushio") have announced a research collaboration to study the efficacy and safety of filtered far UV-C disinfection1 technology.

"The further validation of the safety and efficacy of filtered far UV-C technology presents tremendous opportunity for PURO to accelerate market adoption by sponsoring this critical research," said Brian Stern, president of PURO. "The research will help demonstrate the benefits and potential cost savings that continuous disinfection of air and surfaces can bring to workplace settings including hospitals, schools, government buildings, commercial offices, and other shared indoor spaces."

Far UV-C is a narrow band of UVC light centered at 222nm, which is proven to inactivate pathogens at levels that are safe for human exposure and can be used in spaces where people are present. While the efficacy of filtered far UV-C light disinfection is widely known, there is limited research on the ancillary effects that occur from the inactivation of pathogens using far UV-C light. The planned research will allow for a better understanding of the possible impact the elimination of pathogens has on the surrounding air.

"Better indoor air quality (IAQ) is increasingly important to our customers and our employees, and it's critical we evaluate all of the factors that go into the IAQ equation," said Tyler Smith, vice president, Healthy Buildings, Johnson Controls. "We are intrigued and excited by the early promise of filtered far UV-C as a supplement to our leading IAQ solution portfolio. By testing PURO and Ushio's market-leading filtered far UV-C technologies, we will be able to provide customers with additional, proven, safe and effective solutions to ensure that the air and surfaces in indoor spaces are healthier and more sustainable."

"Ushio is honored to partner with Johnson Controls and PURO as we embark to build on our existing research and findings to further prove the efficacy and safety of Care222 filtered far UV-C technology," said Shinji Kameda, COO, Ushio America, Inc. "We strongly believe the capability to provide continuous, far UV-C disinfection of air and surfaces in occupied spaces will become the industry standard. This research will help provide the confidence to customers that the technology is not only effective, but safe."

The research agreement, which includes technologies and products from PURO and Ushio, will focus on the testing of regulatory-approved filtered far UV-C lighting technologies. The research will be initiated by leading U.S.-based universities and certified laboratories over the next 3-6 months. Because of the importance of this research to public health and well-being, the results will be made publicly available and shared broadly to inform customer choices and public policy.

According to a recently released white paper from Johnson Controls, "Measuring the Return on Indoor Air Quality Investment," better indoor air quality can conservatively lead to a $750 to $800 return per employee per year through reducing absenteeism from health issues and the reduction of productivity due to poor air quality.

1References to disinfection refer generally to the reduction of pathogenic bioburden and are not intended to refer to any specific definition of the term as may be used for other purposes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

