Gridex Protocol: Integrating First Fully On-chain Order Book For a New Generation of DEX

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridex Protocol, a cutting-edge decentralized protocol built on the Ethereum mainnet, is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the DeFi space. Its advanced technology and innovative features are setting a new standard for decentralized trading and driving the decentralization of the financial industry forward.

The Cutting-Edge Features of Gridex protocol

Gridex Protocol supports the trading of ERC20 tokens using its self-developed, revolutionary Grid Order Maker Book (GMOB) model to deliver safe and effective trading with instantaneous speed. Anyone can expand upon the protocol with no extra permissions or smart contracts needed. Based on this model, the Grid Price Linear Movement (GPLM) algorithm handles transaction execution and settlement. The GPLM is designed to reduce the gas consumption running on Ethereum by achieving the same level of resource consumption as the Constant Function Market Maker (CFMM) algorithm.

The self-developed, revolutionary Grid Maker Order Book (GMOB) model and Grid Price Linear Movement (GPLM) algorithm

Gridex Protocol locates the most suitable price for users' trades from all DEXs on Ethereum, including Uniswap and Sushiswap. Its self-developed GMOB model implements an algorithm that determines the most suitable path and trading amount in less than a second.

Gridex Protocol provides exclusive features like its Maker Orders protocol, allowing traders to place orders of any size and price without fear of slippage or MEV. It enables access to liquidity from other DEXs as well as liquidity pooled from users, granting users a smoother trading experience. Besides, it intends to roll out its protocol on more public chain such as Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon and BNB Chain for faster, more affordable transactions.

At its core, Gridex Protocol offers an excellent user experience, driving decentralization and transparency throughout the DeFi market. This will make the exchange a key player in DeFi and cause waves in the space, bringing immense value to the industry and their users in the near future.

Gridex Airdrop

Gridex will launch an airdrop event on February 13th. For more details about the event, please visit our official website and twitter

To stay informed on the latest developments and campaigns for the Gridex project, we recommend visiting our official website and following our social media channels.

Website: https://gridex.org/

Whitepaper: https://gridex.org/gridex-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gridexprotocol

Medium: https://blog.gridex.org/

