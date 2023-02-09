VVIP VENTURES ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR SYNDICATION AGREEMENT WITH A360 MEDIA

VVIP Ventures to syndicate content from a360media celebrity brands including In Touch, Star, Closer, and Life&Style across its digital platforms including Vinco Ventures' TikTok Rival Lomotif

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VVIP Ventures, LLC, a joint venture between Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) ("Vinco Ventures," "Vinco," or the "Company"), a digital media and content technologies holding company, and ICON Publishing, LLC today announced it has signed a multi-year content syndication agreement with a360media which will provide access to digital content from its celebrity brands including In Touch, Star, Closer, and Life&Style. Content syndicated by VVIP Ventures' new properties The National Enquirer, Globe, National Examiner and National Enquirer UK will also be fully monetized on its sites including the TikTok competitor Lomotif.

(PRNewswire)

"We are focused on establishing new revenue streams across multiple platforms for these brands and the content syndication agreement underscores our commitment to delivering results," said Vinco Ventures Executive Chairman of the Board Rod Vanderbilt. "Having access to the trusted and sought-after content from powerhouse brands like In Touch, Star, and Life & Style will help us to immediately establish a significant and relevant digital presence for The National Enquirer, National Examiner, and Globe as we expand their digital content offerings and significantly scale audiences across all brands."

The syndication agreement with a360media is the first step to VVIP Ventures' strategy to unlock continued value for its shareholders through in-sourcing and synergies. A key business within the Vinco media ecosystem that will create new monetization opportunities for the news portfolio is AdRizer, a leading publisher and analytics solution with a focus on revenue attribution, which Vinco acquired in February 2022. AdRizer's technology creates a virtual trading platform for publishers and advertisers allowing them to connect and use A.I. to provide the best possible advertising Return On Investment in real time. This includes display and video ads across desktops, mobile apps, mobile web, and TV. Content syndicated by Vinco will be fully monetized across its websites and platforms.

Another Vinco company that will benefit from this syndication agreement is Mind Tank, a digital media company that operates a portfolio of vertical brands connecting premium advertising partners to its audience. Mind Tank creates and distributes easily consumable content through social media and discovery networks across all platforms and leverages its data-driven technology solutions to help grow audiences, monetization and evolve digital ecosystems.

About ICON Publishing

Through innovation, disruption and content creation, ICON Publishing, LLC, founded by Ted Farnsworth, strives to create and monetize synergies between legacy media brands and digital media brands.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers For Vinco Ventures

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, Vinco as well as estimates and assumptions made by Vinco's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this press release the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected," and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the applicable company identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Vinco's management with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to Vinco and its consolidated subsidiaries and variable interest entities, including Lomotif, AdRizer and Honey Badger, and their respective industries, financial condition, operations and results of operations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the expected benefits from Vinco's investments in Lomotif, AdRizer and Honey Badger and related growth initiatives including integration of the AdRizer platform with Lomotif and synergies between AdRizer, Lomotif and Honey Badger, and such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed by Vinco with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Vinco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed on April 15, 2022, and Vinco's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed on May 23, 2022, which are available at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although Vinco believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Vinco cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, Vinco does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vinco Ventures