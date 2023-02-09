Thrasio Names Steven Shure as President and Chief Commercial Officer

The Amazon Veteran Brings More Than 15 Years of Global Retail and Commerce Experience to Lead Thrasio's Consumer Goods Business

WALPOLE, Mass., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. (" Thrasio "), a market-leading next-generation global consumer goods company, today announced that Steven Shure will join the company as President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Shure is a general manager and technical leader who has held a host of critical leadership roles at Amazon, spent two decades at Time Inc., and most recently served as Chief Business Officer at Neeva, the world's first advertising-free, private, user-supported search engine.

After Time Inc., where he led marketing for iconic brands like People and Sports Illustrated, Shure joined Amazon. As the first VP of the then nascent Amazon Prime program, Shure oversaw Prime product, marketing, engineering and global expansion. He led teams responsible for expanding Prime from an innovative shipping program to one that would incorporate unique digital benefits, including Prime Video, and new platform capabilities such as Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) for millions of products offered by Amazon's 3rd party marketplace sellers in countries across Europe, Asia and North America.

Shure then spent a decade as VP of Amazon Worldwide Consumer Marketing, helping hundreds of millions of customers discover brands and products through innovative merchandising features on Amazon while overseeing all aspects of one of the world's largest, most technologically- and algorithmically-sophisticated performance marketing organizations.. He rounded out his Amazon career with senior leadership positions in Supply Chain Optimization where he led Amazon's global inbound supply chain technology group, and Amazon Web Services where he oversaw AWS Customer Support, AWS Managed Services, Amazon Global IT Support and Enterprise Engineering.

Thrasio CEO Greg Greeley praises not just Shure's varied accomplishments, but the sharp focus on customers that he brings to each role. "Steve has built and operated systems and managed organizations that helped generate more than $100 billion in global eCommerce growth," said Greeley. "But even stronger than that extraordinary breadth of experience is his singular focus on creating the best possible customer experience at every turn. Steve's deep domain expertise in marketing, brand building, pricing, technology, and supply chain perfectly augments the proficiencies of our existing team, and we are excited for his counsel as we build a best in class omnichannel consumer business with a customer-first mission. On a personal note, I have known Steve since his first day at Amazon. I am certain that he is the right leader for our commercial business, and I can't wait to work alongside him at Thrasio."

"I'm beyond excited to be a part of Thrasio," says Shure. "The challenge of building a world-class consumer company with the vibrancy, energy, and innovation velocity of a startup is a perfect match for my personal interests and background, and the extraordinary team at Thrasio helped to seal the deal. I look forward to making Thrasio the go-to destination for the world's most loved products."

As Shure joins Thrasio as President and Chief Commercial Officer, Danny Boockvar takes on a new position: President, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and New Ventures, a move that signals the company's continued growth plans. "Danny is uniquely suited for this role," said Greeley. "I'm excited to have him focus on growing M&A, managing new business ventures, and overseeing Thrasio's Wholesale Brick and Mortar business."

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved online marketplace products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. We estimate that 1 in 6 US homes has purchased a Thrasio product. Our portfolio includes Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers , Wise Owl Outfitters camping and outdoor gear , and more than 200 other Amazon and ecommerce brands . In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was cofounded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein. thrasio.com . How Goods Become Great™

