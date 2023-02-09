Former 'National Council for Mental Wellbeing' President & CEO Joins Mirah as Advisor

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirah announced today that Linda Rosenberg, MSW , former National Council for Mental Wellbeing President and CEO, has joined as an advisor. Linda has over 30 years of mental health practice and policy experience centered on designing and implementing innovative evidence-based behavioral health services and ensuring a sustainable regulatory and financial framework is in place.

Linda is a healthcare architect and reformer. Currently a part of Columbia University's Department of Psychiatry , she spent 15 years previously as the President and CEO for the National Council—the unifying voice of organizations that deliver mental health and substance use services in America. Under her leadership, the National Council became the nation's largest mental health education and advocacy association, with 3300+ member organizations serving over 10 million Americans.

When asked about her joining, Mirah CEO Mark Potter said: "We've always been a team with hustle, smarts, and a strong sense of mission. What we've been seeking is deep industry connectivity, which Linda brings in spades. We couldn't be more excited to have her join the Mirah team."

Linda is an accomplished advocate for evidence-based mental health care. She was a main driver behind the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) program . CCBHCs cover the costs of increased access to evidence-based mental health and addiction treatment, improved care coordination, and 24/7 availability of emergency services. She led the development of the national Primary and Behavioral Health Care Integration grant program and the Medicaid Health Home option. She also brought Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) to the US, the first course of its kind that teaches individuals how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

Prior to the National Council, Linda served as Senior Deputy Commissioner for the New York State Office of Mental Health. Her commitment to evidence-based treatment included tripling New York's Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) capacity and developing New York State's Personalized Recovery Oriented Services (PROS)—a comprehensive Medicaid model that integrates rehabilitation, treatment, and support services for people with serious mental illness.

"It's time to act on the mantra you can't manage what you can't measure. The main contributor to poor behavioral health outcomes is that we do not quantitatively determine if our patients are improving," said Linda Rosenberg, "and I want to change that by partnering with the industry leader in measurement."

About Mirah: Mirah is transforming behavioral healthcare by empowering providers with data-driven decision-making. With a best-in-class platform for measuring and tracking patient progress, use of Mirah both improves patient engagement and alleviates provider burden. Access to actionable insights and powerful analytics means organizations can both prove and improve outcomes. Mirah combines this enterprise-level technology with an expert clinical support team for effective, sustainable implementation of data-informed care across organizations of all sizes. To learn more, visit https://www.mirah.com/ .

