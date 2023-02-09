Flashfood Appoints Grocery Industry Veteran Nicholas Bertram as President and Chief Operating Officer

Former President of The GIANT Company Joins Flashfood in its Mission to Reduce Food Waste and Help Families Save Money on Groceries

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashfood, a digital marketplace that connects consumers to heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date, today announced the addition of Nicholas Bertram to the leadership team in a newly created position of president and chief operating officer.

Bertram will accelerate Flashfood's growth to enhance capabilities and innovation that impact food insecurity and waste.

Bertram's appointment comes on the heels of a historic year for Flashfood. The company has successfully diverted over 65 million pounds of food from landfills - a milestone achieved following the company's rapid expansion to over 1,550 grocery stores across North America. In addition to providing consumers and retailers with a simple solution to reduce food waste, Flashfood has also saved shoppers more than $150 million on grocery bills during a time when food costs are rising more than 11 percent.

Bertram joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry where he has dedicated his career to achieving sustainability, innovation and growth for companies including Jewel-Osco, Walmart and most recently as president of The GIANT Company, an Ahold Delhaize brand.

During Bertram's tenure at The GIANT Company, the retailer saw historic growth through acquisitions, new formats, market expansion, as well as exponential growth of digital engagement and eCommerce sales. Even greater than the commercial success was the impact Bertram had on its purpose-led culture.

"Nick brings an unprecedented level of first-hand leadership experience with some of the biggest names in the retail sector," said Flashfood Founder and CEO, Josh Domingues. "His vision and successes around sustainable retailing align perfectly with our company's mission to reduce food that is wasted throughout the retail sector. Nick has seen how the level of waste experienced by grocers represents billions of dollars in lost revenue and understands the massive impact this also has on our planet. More importantly, he understands how this food could have helped families which is a shared passion he brings to Flashfood that will help fuel our next phase of growth."

As the new President and COO of Flashfood, Bertram will accelerate Flashfood's growth, working closely with Domingues and internal department leaders to further develop capabilities and innovation that impacts the connected problems of food insecurity and food waste.

"I have never been more excited about the collective impact the food industry, sustainability-minded investors and technology companies like Flashfood can have on our future," said Bertram. "Josh and the rest of the board of directors have given me an amazing opportunity to join at this stage, with such a talented team and unique product. Together with its retail partners, Flashfood is already making huge inroads in reducing food waste while helping consumers save money – and now is the right time to accelerate this bold work."

The Flashfood app enables consumers to browse deals – directly from their phone – as a way to save up to 50% off high-quality items nearing their best-by date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery items and more. Shoppers conveniently browse and buy discounted food items directly through the Flashfood app on their mobile phone, and then simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating store

For all Flashfood partner locations, visit flashfood.com/en/locations/home. To learn more about

Flashfood, visit flashfood.com.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace striving to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,550 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 65 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $150 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin's Markets, VG's, Family Fare, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Save A Lot and Giant Eagle. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit flashfood.com.

About Nicholas Bertram

Nicholas Bertram started his retail journey at the age of 16 in part-time roles, and over the course of 25 years, progressed through different retail verticals (fashion, mass, and grocery) and functions (operations, human resources, merchandising, and strategy). As President of The GIANT Company over the last five years, the team was recognized as Supermarket News Retailer of the Year and he was selected as one of Philadelphia's Most Admired CEOs; all while delivering ambitious growth and innovation. A first-generation college student, Bertram continued past undergrad to obtain an MBA and various post-graduate certificates. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in Pennsylvania with their five young sons. In addition to his role at Flashfood, Nick serves on the Advisory Board for Divert Inc., and as an Independent Director at PECO.

