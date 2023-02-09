CPSC and Baby Trend Warn Consumers About Entrapment Hazard with the Detachable Canopy on Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Strollers; One Death Reported

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Baby Trend are warning consumers about a risk of head or neck entrapment between the pivoting front canopy and the arm rest or seat back of Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers with model numbers beginning with "SS76" or "SS66".

The space in front of and behind the strollers' pivoting front canopy can entrap a child's head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller or when a child in the front seat of the stroller is not securely restrained in the seat using all five points of the harness. Entrapment could lead to a loss of consciousness, serious injury, or death.

Baby Trend has received one report of neck entrapment in the space between the front of the canopy tube and arm rest of a Baby Trend Sit N' Stand double stroller, resulting in the asphyxiation death of a non-occupant 14-month-old whose father was nearby but unable to see the child. Baby Trend has also received one report of entrapment in the space between the back of the canopy tube and the seat back of the front seat, resulting in neck bruises to a 17-month-old child, who was partially secured.

Consumers can mitigate the hazard by removing and separately storing the canopy when not in use, not allowing children to play on the strollers, and always fully securing children in the strollers with the built-in five-point harness.

The Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers, model numbers beginning SS76 or SS66, have a black or silver frame and a black tray at the front with oval cutouts on the sides. "Sit N' Stand" is printed in white on the sides of the frame. "Baby Trend" is printed on the side of the mesh basket under the seat. The model number is printed on a sticker located on the left inside rear of the frame, near the left rear axle. The Sit N' Stand strollers have been sold nationwide since 2009.

These strollers have been and are sold online at www.babytrend.com, Amazon.com, bedbathandbeyond.com and other online retailers, and in stores including Walmart, Target, Kohl's, and buybuy BABY.

Instructions on how to remove the detachable canopy for Sit N' Stand Double or Ultra strollers with model numbers beginning SS76 or SS66 are provided in the product manual and images accompanying this release.

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents or injuries associated with the Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double or Ultra strollers or with any product to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov. Consumers are also encouraged to report incidents and direct questions regarding Baby Trend products to Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday or by email at info@babytrend.com.

