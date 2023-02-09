AMERICAN PPE MANUFACTURERS LAUNCH NEW GROUP

The American Medical Manufacturers Association Aims To Increase U.S. Stockpile And Domestic Manufacturing Of Critical Medical Supplies

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA), a new group representing domestic personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturers from across the country, launched today. AMMA will work to highlight the critical need for the United States to have consistent access to quality and American-made PPE, especially in times of crisis.

"The Covid-19 pandemic exposed a giant hole in our U.S. supply chain and highlighted our country's reliance on foreign manufactured medical supplies and equipment," said Eric Axel, Executive Director of AMMA. "We must ensure that we are prepared as a country for future pandemics – and that starts with investing in U.S. PPE. This is the only way for the U.S. to bolster our public health, security, and competitiveness."

AMMA's initial members include Altor Safety, Aquaspersions USA, Blue Star NBR, Lutema, Ochsner Health, Premium-PPE, SafeSource Direct, United Safety Technology, and Vizient.

Dan Izhaky, founder and CEO of United Safety Tech, stated, "This is a critical time for domestic medical manufacturers. Our industry needs the support of Congress and the Administration to help take back China's dominating control of the PPE manufacturing market."

For years now, China has been distributing cheaply made PPE– undercutting the success of U.S.-based manufacturers and suffocating the domestic market. AMMA aims to protect the health and security of Americans by ensuring a supply chain that is consistent with our values and resilient against disruptions from pandemics and other health threats. The U.S.'s public health supply chain must be ethical, equitable, and better prepared for the future.

About American Medical Manufacturers Alliance (AMMA):

The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) is an alliance of domestic personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturers and partners.

