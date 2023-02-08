Simply Business to Offer General Liability Insurance on Tarmika's Commercial Lines Quoting Platform

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC , a Boston-based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced that it will offer general liability insurance on Tarmika , an online quoting platform for independent agents.

"We recognize the significant value that agents bring to entrepreneurs," said David Summers, Group CEO at Simply Business. "We're looking forward to expanding our footprint within that distribution channel and working with Tarmika to provide agents with additional digital insurance options and customized solutions for their customers."

Tarmika's platform streamlines the commercial lines quoting process by providing agents with multiple quotes from several insurers in seconds. Harborway Insurance™*, presented by Simply Business, will participate on Tarmika's panel of carriers as a general liability provider.

"When accidents occur, all small businesses need general liability insurance to stay operational and above water," said Raghav Tanna, Senior Vice President, Small Commercial Lines, Applied Systems. "Our decision to offer solutions from Simply Business to our network of independent agents is an important step in strengthening our commitment to provide top-tier technology to our customers."

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 900,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

*Harborway Insurance™ policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance™ is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, an affiliate of Simply Business, LLC, and a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

