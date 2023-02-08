New Executives Frank Hurst and Phil Resendiz Bring Extensive Experience to Echo Global Logistics and Roadtex Transportation, an Echo Company

Hurst heads Echo LTL and Roadtex and Resendiz joins the Roadtex leadership team

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Hurst and Phil Resendiz have joined the executive teams at Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, and Roadtex Transportation ("Roadtex"), an Echo company, respectively. The former president of Roadrunner, Hurst has joined Echo as the Executive Vice President of Less Than Truckload (LTL) shipping, spanning Echo and Roadtex. Resendiz, most recently Regional Vice President of Operations at XPO Logistics, has taken over as President of Roadtex.

"We're excited to have Frank and Phil join our team. We look forward to having Frank leverage his leadership experience in this new role, overseeing our LTL business at Echo as well as at Roadtex," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Additionally, with Phil's extensive operations experience, we're glad to have him work closely with the Roadtex team to continue their growth, serving the temp-controlled market."

"I'm looking forward to working with Echo and Roadtex as we continue to grow both businesses," Hurst said. "These organizations have proven time and again to be outstanding leaders in developing LTL solutions for shippers and I'm proud to now be a part of that effort."

"I'm very excited to join the Roadtex team and work with co-founders Bruno Ciacciarelli and Bob Kelly to build upon their vision and continue to grow the company," Resendiz said. "We have a great opportunity to leverage Echo's technology and resources as we pursue ongoing innovation at Roadtex for our clients."

"We at Roadtex are happy to partner with Frank and Phil as Bruno and I continue to support Roadtex clients and work with our dedicated employees," said Bob Kelly, Co-Founder and Head of Sales at Roadtex. "Collaborating with Echo to foster our long-standing client relationships through our dedicated transportation network and national warehouse footprint continues to be a part of our vision."

Hurst joins Echo with more than 25 years' leadership experience, organizing management teams with roles in LTL, distribution, and the business solutions industry, having successfully transformed companies into award-winning, high growth and service first organizations.

Also in his career's 25th year, Resendiz brings many impressive credentials to the table, including freight management experience as well as certifications in business statistics, data, and leadership. Resendiz specializes in strategic planning and execution in addition to service and quality optimization.

With 32 service centers across the country, Roadtex leads the market in temperature-controlled warehousing and exact time defined LTL service. Combining a broad network with technology simplifies shipping to mass merchants and big box retailers, providing peace of mind to ensure shipments arrive on time, intact, and damage free.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

