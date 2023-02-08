DORITOS® UNITES TRIO OF MUSIC SUPERSTARS TO 'TRY ANOTHER ANGLE' AT SUPER BOWL LVII

Music legend Elton John joins Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott in Super Bowl spot for new Doritos® Sweet & Tangy BBQ

Hawaii-based TikTok challenge winner also makes commercial debut in spot

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doritos is embracing the triangle – the shape and the underappreciated musical instrument – in its Super Bowl return, encouraging fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE. The TV commercial, released today, spotlights Harlow struggling to find originality for his next track. Drawing inspiration from the shape of his favorite snack – Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ – Jack transforms his music with the mesmerizing tune of a triangle instrument and effectively turns the music industry upside down. Joined in the spot by music icons Missy Elliott and Elton John, Harlow unleashes triangle mania.

"Doritos' mission to try another angle really resonates with me, whether it be pursuing a new artistic challenge like acting or working on a new sound with my own music," said Harlow. "Missy Elliott and Elton John are two people who have inspired me for years, so it was an honor to work with them on another timeless Super Bowl ad."

Bringing fans into the Super Bowl experience like never before, Doritos has selected Angie Yadao-Payad from Hawaii through its TikTok challenge, #DoritosTriangleTryout, to appear in the ad as well. With the help of TikTok sensation @vibin.with.tay, in just three days more than one million videos were submitted, making it Doritos' most successful TikTok activation to date.

"Doritos always has the most entertaining and fun Super Bowl commercials, so to become a part of this year's spot through Doritos' TikTok challenge is unreal!" said Yadao-Payad. "As a long-time Doritos fan, it makes me want to grab a bag and dig in because Doritos is my go-to snack for any party."

After dropping three teaser videos (found here, here and here) in recent weeks – which hinted at a Doritos-inspired collaboration among music legends – the brand has released its full commercial, "Jack's New Angle."

"Filming this year's Doritos Super Bowl commercial was so much fun," said Elton John. "Their commercials are always so creative, and I was of course honored to be chosen as the 'Triangle Player of the Year' – I hope Jack doesn't mind!"

TRY ANOTHER ANGLE on the Second Screen

Doritos will be the first brand to recreate its Super Bowl commercial in the Metaverse, offering fans the opportunity to produce and record their own triangle-inspired beats inside Decentraland at Doritos® Triangle Studios. Each fan can submit their beat for the chance to win one of Doritos' awesome prizes, including digital collectibles from CloneX and Meebits valued at over $20,000 total. Beat creators will also interact with "triangle mania" wearables, play mini games, "snack" on the new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ and meet other fans.

Doritos is also taking Twitter to Another Level® with the #DoritosTriangleScheme – a pyramid scheme that actually pays off. Twitter users will need to scan or tap the image in a Doritos tweet on game day and generate their own unique QR code, then tweet it out with #DoritosTriangleScheme, #Entry and @Doritos to get their followers and friends to join. The more people a fan gets to join the movement, the greater the chance they have to win, including $25,000 for the grand prize winner.

"For more than two decades, Doritos has continuously delivered bigger and bolder Super Bowl commercials," said Brett O'Brien, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America. "Music continues to play a central role in our campaigns, as Doritos teams up with the hottest musical artists to deliver something unexpected for fans. We've continued that legacy with a trio of iconic talent to inspire fans to break out of the norm and try another angle through this commercial and a first-of-its-kind digital experience."

Be sure to tune into Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, February 12, visit TriangleMania.com, and follow @Doritos on Twitter to see all of the bold angles the brand has in store on game day.

Frito-Lay at Super Bowl LVII

In addition to the in-game advertisement from Doritos, Frito-Lay has a second Super Bowl spot from PopCorners® called "Breaking Good." PopCorners' in-game commercial marks the brand's first-ever Super Bowl campaign.

To celebrate the excitement leading up to the big game, Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages began airing their joint "Road to Super Bowl" commercial during playoffs. The road will end in Phoenix at the on-site activation, Route 57, where consumers can snap a selfie next to the "World's Largest PopCorner," run across the turf at the Cheetos® Motel Touchdown Catch before jumping into a pool of foam Cheetos Puffs, sample bites at the Lay's® Ice Cream Truck, and more.

Tostitos® will also be on the ground in Phoenix to show fans how they can transform their favorite chips and dips from snack-time staples to meal-time MVPs. The brand will launch its first pop-up restaurant, Tost by Tostitos®, to give fans a front row seat to a new and unexpected way to experience Tostitos, the Official Chip and Dip of the NFL. Reservations are currently available for lunch and dinner February 9 - 11 at www.tostbytostitos.com. There is no cost to dine at Tost by Tostitos®.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Follow Doritos on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook and TikTok . Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ , and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay .

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

Jack's New Angle: Jack Harlow (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo,Frito-Lay North America) (PRNewswire)

Jack's New Angle: Missy Elliott (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo,Frito-Lay North America) (PRNewswire)

Jack's New Angle: Elton John (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo,Frito-Lay North America) (PRNewswire)

Jack's New Angle: Doritos BBQ (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo,Frito-Lay North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America; PepsiCo