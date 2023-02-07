Seven of the world's 10 largest chemical companies can now be found on Knowde's marketplace

Suppliers embrace digital tools to transform the customer experience and spur organic sales growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowde , the only digital marketing and sales platform built for the ingredients, polymers, and chemicals industry, today announced record annual growth in 2022 driven by continued customer adoption and digital transformation initiatives.

Among the highlights, Knowde achieved:

70% growth in active suppliers on the Knowde platform,

50% increase in research and development (R&D) and procurement professionals using Knowde to source raw materials and alternative suppliers, and,

90% rise in the number of online transactions taking place on the platform.

Industry Digitalization Accelerates

Knowde's record growth comes on the heels of industry-wide digital transformation initiatives that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted traditional sales channels.

"Digitalization is lowering costs, unlocking new revenue streams, and creating sustainable paths to growth for suppliers," said Ali Amin-Javaheri, CEO at Knowde. "It's our goal at Knowde to usher the entire chemical industry into the digital era. We built our platform to redefine how suppliers and their customers engage, communicate, and transact online." These trends are helping customers fast-track innovation, improve efficiency, and source new suppliers and alternative materials among ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Knowde Marketplace Attracts Top Suppliers

Seven of the world's 10 largest chemical companies can now be found on Knowde's marketplace. Today, Knowde has more than 8,000 supplier storefronts and 180,000 ingredients, polymers, and chemical products listed on its platform. During the past 12 months, suppliers activated 6,000+ digital storefronts.

Major supplier announcements in 2022 included:

Knowde Helps Customers Bring New Solutions to Market Faster Than Ever

Knowde currently has more than 275,000 monthly users worldwide, including customers from most innovative companies in every industry. Some of the most active companies currently utilizing Knowde include:

Unilever,

Johnson & Johnson,

Estee Lauder , and,

Procter & Gamble.

Last year, more than 1.4 million unique online visitors leveraged Knowde's industry-leading search capabilities to discover ingredients and raw materials and gain access to technical experts.

Knowde Continues to Enhance Its Digital Sales & Marketing Platform

Knowde launched new products and features in 2022 designed to enhance supplier storefronts, manage customer relationships, and improve the online experience, including:

customer relationship management (CRM) tools . New

define sales terms and conditions for specific customer segments. Digital commerce tools that enable them tofor specific customer segments.

dashboard that provides easier access to important information about their storefront, including recent leads and sales pipeline information and key performance indicators. that provides easier access to important information about their storefront, including recent leads and sales pipeline information and key performance indicators.

"Live Conversations" solution for supplier websites. An embeddable version of Knowde'ssolution for supplier websites.

Knowde Receives Industry Recognition for Innovation and Growth

In addition to record growth and customer adoption, Knowde was featured prominently as a rising star in the chemical industry and business-to-business eCommerce circles by numerous media publications, including:

About Knowde

Knowde is the leading digital sales and marketing platform for ingredients, polymers, and chemistry. The Knowde.com marketplace allows buyers to search, compare, sample, quote, and purchase products from every producer on earth, all in one place. With more than 180,000 products and 8,000 supplier storefronts — more than any distributor, marketplace, or middleman organization in the history of the industry — Knowde is the largest platform of its kind. Knowde is backed by top-tier investors, including Coatue, Sequoia Capital, Refactor Capital, Bee Partners, Cantos Ventures, Sound Ventures, TQ Ventures, K5 Global, Mantis VC, Knollwood, 8VC, and FJ Labs. For more information, visit www.knowde.com .

