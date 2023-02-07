RECOM Technologies unveils Panther modules portfolio at Intersolar North America 2023

Innovative Technology, Timeless Design and Outstanding Energy Efficiency for residential and utility solutions

LANNION, France, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOM Technologies, a leading renewable energy company and the only European Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, will be participating in the Intersolar North America 2023 in Long Beach, California from February 14-16. The event brings together the key stakeholders in the renewable energy industry from manufacturers, installers, and developers to utility companies, technology providers, policy makers and investors.

At the event, RECOM will present its Panther series for the US market. Panther series are based on the mono PERC cell, using Half-cut technology available in monofacial and bifacial, single glass and double glass modules. They are produced in various sizes with power outputs from 410Wp up to 655Wp with nominal efficiency up to 21.09% (or a strong 34.7% with optimal bifacial operation). The Panther series modules are designed to produce no less than 87.20% of their nominal power in the 25th year from the warranty start date surpassing industry's average for Half-cut technology, thus securing high return on investment.

Also, Panther series' sleek design and full black color blend perfectly with the architecture of modern structures.

RECOM provides fast and reliable deliveries.

For more information on RECOM's solar solutions, please visit https://recom-tech.com. For sales and technical inquiries please send email to info@recom-tech.com.

At Recom Tech, we're excited to be a part of this clean energy movement and contribute to a sustainable future through innovative solar solutions.

Join us at Intersolar North America, Booth #1309.

About us

RECOM Technologies is a France based renewable energy company with notable presence in the global solar industry. RECOM is a module, inverters, hybrid storage systems, batteries and electrical vehicle (EV) chargers manufacturer. RECOM is an innovative company integrating R&D, manufacturing and distribution.

RECOM is a leading and the only Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer in Europe with above 2,1GW annual production capacity and with sales of over 3GW solar modules in 100 countries.

CONTACT: Email: marketing@recom-tech.com, Telephone: +33255030861

