Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese Spread is Launching a Financial "Cream Cheese Credit" for Those Who Make the Switch

Bel Brands USA's first alternative dairy brand is offering the chance to receive a $200 cash credit and year's supply of product for choosing Nurishh Incredible Dairy

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 204 million people will eat bagels in 20231, which means a whole lot of cream cheese spread will be purchased. Why not enjoy the spreadable deliciousness and get rewarded at the same time? Starting today, bagel and cream cheese lovers can apply for a chance to receive $200 in cash for making the switch to Nurishh, the first alternative dairy brand from Bel Brands USA, and its new Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese Spread made in partnership with Perfect Day. Nurishh Incredible Dairy delivers the same great taste, texture, and richness as traditional dairy cream cheese spreads, but is better because it's animal free and lactose-free.

For years, consumers have received credits for making greener choices from solar panels to electric vehicles, so what about a credit for making greener choices at the grocery store? Nurishh is offering up the chance to receive a $200 Cream Cheese Credit and a year's supply of product to 250 people who try the animal free cream cheese spread.

Nurishh Incredible Dairy is developed in partnership with Perfect Day using its animal-free whey protein created through precision fermentation, a revolutionary and sustainable process that offers complete dairy protein, and the taste and texture of traditional dairy, without involving any animals. Available in Original, Strawberry, and Chive & Onion, the fresh, satisfying taste and creamy texture takes bagels, toast and more to new flavor heights.

"We know people are looking to make better choices every day, which is why we're excited to reward them for making one small switch to animal free cream cheese with our Cream Cheese Credit," said Florian Decaux, Plant-Based Acceleration Director at Bel Brands USA. "Nurishh Incredible Dairy is perfect for flexitarians and dairy lovers alike who are looking for an alternative dairy option, without having to compromise on taste or texture."

To enter for a chance to receive a $200 credit sent directly via Venmo or PayPal, visit any Kroger location, purchase one of the flavors of Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese Spread (or all three!), and upload a scanned receipt to CreamCheeseCredit.com before February 21. An additional 2,500 winners will receive a digital coupon for a free tub of Nurishh Incredible Dairy.2

Spike Mendelsohn, celebrity chef and D.C.-based restauranteur, kicked off a partnership with Nurishh in 2022, exploring the brand's alternative dairy offerings. "As someone who practices a flexitarian diet, it's been tough to find plant-based alternatives that meet all of my expectations on flavor, texture, and usability in recipes. And that's especially true when it comes to cheese," said Spike Mendelsohn. "For a great cream cheese, I am looking for that delicious rich taste and spreadability. Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese Spread hits on what I've been craving, not only for my morning bagels, but for my restaurant dishes too."

Nurishh Incredible Dairy is now available in Original, Strawberry, and Chive & Onion at Kroger retailers nationwide for an SRP of $4.99. To find it near you, visit nurishhanimalfree.com/store-locator. Once you pick up your animal free cream cheese spread, upload your receipt to CreamCheeseCredit.com for your chance to win!

2NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 18+ & U.S. resident. Ends 2/21/23. Visit creamcheesecredit.com for Official Rules and details.

About Nurishh:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Nurishh is the first alternative dairy brand from Bel offering plant-based and animal free options for everyone. Bel Brands USA, a subsidiary of Bel Group, strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and alternative cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. Beloved USA brands include Babybel®, Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. https://belbrandsusa.com/our-brands/

About Perfect Day, Inc.:

Founded in 2014 by Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow through the harmony of science and nature. Leveraging expertise across biology, food innovation, and consumer products, Perfect Day supports companies in developing, scaling, and commercializing next-generation products that satisfy market demands and champion a path toward a sustainable future.

The company's flagship product, the world's first precision-fermented protein, debuted in 2020 and today can be found in animal-free ice creams, cream cheese, baked goods, and sports nutrition products across the U.S., Hong Kong, and Singapore. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes microflora to create proprietary animal-free milk protein. Perfect Day's protein can be used across a range of products to deliver the same taste and texture while supporting the planet. An ISO compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day's whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, when compared to conventional production methods.

To learn more, visit perfectday.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Nurishh Incredible Dairy is launching a Cream Cheese Credit – $200 in cash paid directly via Venmo or PayPal – plus a year’s supply of product to 250 people who try the brand’s new animal free dairy cream cheese spread. (PRNewswire)

