FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 on February 15, 2023

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9765 (International) and using the passcode FARO. To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

