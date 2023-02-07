EverWind Fuels Receives Environmental Approval for First Industrial-Scale Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Project in North America

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EverWind Fuels Company ("EverWind") has received Environmental Approval for the initial phase of its $6 billion, 1 million tonnes per annum green hydrogen and green ammonia project located in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia. The approval was issued today by the Honourable Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Nova Scotia.

EverWind remains on track to deliver green ammonia to German off-takers, E.ON and Uniper, by 2025, achieving the goals outlined in the historic Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance signed in August of 2022 by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada, and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck of Germany.

The Environmental Approval is a significant milestone for EverWind and its First Nations equity partners, Membertou, Paqtnkek (Bayside Development Corporation) and Potlotek. It paves the way for construction to commence in the first half of 2023. It is the first independent green hydrogen and green ammonia project in North America to receive an Environmental Approval, and amongst the first in the world.

In December 2022, EverWind was the successful proponent in a Provincial request for applications for Crown land and is now exclusively applying for leases on 137,000 acres of land to develop a 2GW onshore wind farm. The onshore wind is expected to power the second phase of its green hydrogen production facility by 2026.

EverWind acquired the Point Tupper terminal in early 2022. Its existing, operational marine terminal is the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America. The site has capacity to produce more than 10 million tonnes per year of green ammonia. The site, with approximately $1 billion of existing storage and logistics assets, is an ideal hydrogen hub and is connected via critical infrastructure including rail, road and pipelines, in addition to its port facility.

Trent Vichie, CEO and founder of EverWind welcomed the news from the government, saying: "As a first mover in Atlantic Canada, EverWind is establishing a globally competitive clean energy hub, unlocking the immense local, national, and international opportunities presented by green hydrogen and green fuels. The Environmental Approval announced today, will enhance the region's ability to create the first mover supply chains necessary to scale quickly in new markets. Furthermore, it creates the foundation of a new industry in Canada and Nova Scotia that will lead the green energy transition."

Laurel Broten, CEO of Invest in Canada, Canada's global investment attraction and promotion agency acknowledged the significance of today's announcement. "Hydrogen is a critical tool in the energy transition and in how we meet our net-zero goals by 2050. EverWind Fuels' planned hydrogen and ammonia project in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia is an example of the transformative benefits foreign direct investment can bring to Canada and to Canadian communities."

Recognition of the Mi'kmaw & their Ancestral Territory

EverWind Fuels acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi'kma'ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi'kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with the Mi'kmaq through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

About EverWind Fuels

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer, building a 1 million tonne per annum green ammonia facility. The first phase is permitted and set to produce and export 200,000 tonnes per annum starting in 2025 then achieve the full 1 million tonnes per annum volume by 2026. EverWind owns and operates the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads and pipelines. Our safety-first culture reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce, with a stellar safety record.

EverWind works with some of the largest European energy companies, leading hydrogen & ammonia equipment suppliers, and financial advisors. These relationships will support the strategic and expeditious development of the next phase of our Nova Scotia project, including a 2 GW wind farm, which is expected be the largest in North America.

EverWind has three First Nations equity partners and is a champion for meaningful engagement with Rightsholders and the advancement of social and economic reconciliation. At a local level, the Company works closely with municipalities and stakeholder organizations.

Leveraging our Nova Scotia development experience, EverWind is also pursuing a sister project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project will consist of a 2 GW wind farm to produce green hydrogen and ammonia, very similar to the second phase of the Nova Scotia project.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. EverWind's executive team members have previously held CEO and C-Suite positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power and utility companies and their investment experience totals more than $45 billion in capital projects over the past two decades.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by EverWind. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. EverWind does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.

