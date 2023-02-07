BlackBerry Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Tools

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM market, the only vendor to be placed in the upper right quadrant based on customer feedback for a company's deployment, capabilities and support.

"It's an honor to be recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM market, particularly given the fact that the distinction comes from the people who matter most – our customers," said Billy Ho, Executive VP, Product Engineering at BlackBerry. "We've always had a laser-focused customer-first mindset when it comes to our products and to us this recent recognition is one more feather in our cap that validates our approach. Our customers have spoken, and BlackBerry UEM is exactly what they need to keep employees both connected and protected so they can work from practically any device, anywhere."

The Voice of the Customer report adds aggregated peer perspectives to detailed individual customer reviews which focus on the direct experiences of implementing and operating a solution. Only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews from customer organizations with over $50 million in revenue are considered. Reviews were collected over an 18-month submission period.

BlackBerry had an average 4.5 rating out of 5 based on 55 overall reviews in the report, with Product Capabilities, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience average ratings of 4.6 out of 5 as of November 2022.

Headlines for the three most recent BlackBerry UEM reviews are as follows:

The recognition follows BlackBerry also being positioned as a 'Leader' within the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment and the IDC MarketScape Worldwide UEM Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Device Deployments, both of which provide an in-depth analysis of worldwide unified endpoint management (UEM) software providers.

To read a full copy of the report, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Unified Endpoint Management Tools please visit Gartner.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

