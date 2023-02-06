Michael Kalen Joins Board of Trustees of the Connecticut Science Center

Covr's CEO Shares Innovation Vision with Largest Innovation Center in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connecticut Science Center announced the addition of six new trustees to their Board, including Covr's CEO Michael Kalen.

The Connecticut Science Center is the largest and most expansive effort in Connecticut to support science and innovation and is dedicated to lifelong learning and changing the world through science. Their location in Hartford, Connecticut is a leading presence for science and innovation attracting more than 200,000 visitors per year and has more than 165 exhibits.

Matt Fleury, President & CEO of the Connecticut Science Center, said "Mike's exceptional leadership and guidance will assure that the Science Center is a strong and vibrant pillar of Connecticut that inspires a knowledge-based society and the science- and technology-ready talent of the future."

"The Science Center has been a shining star for 13 years, providing an innovative experience for our community and I'm excited to be part of their future," said Michael. "Covr is proud to be affiliated with the efforts of Matt and the Connecticut Science Center team and shares their vision for innovation and commitment to the Hartford community."

About Covr Financial Technologies

Covr partners with financial brands to provide life insurance solutions to their customers in an efficient, easy way that streamlines the process of selling and buying policies. Covr offers a choice of trusted life insurance products from leading insurance carriers, an easy way to compare rates, and the ability to purchase policies within minutes. Through its digital insurance solutions, Covr helps financial institutions deliver a great experience under the brand their customers already trust. Covr currently serves over 25,000 financial advisors and over 40 million customers across over 30 financial institutions. More information is available at www.covrtech.com or follow Covr at @covrtech and on LinkedIn .

