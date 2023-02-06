WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in February 2023:

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Baird's 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11:25am ET

John Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of BlackBerry QNX and Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations, will join Luke Junk, RW Baird for a fireside chat.

Register here for the live video stream. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference

Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8:55am ET

John Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of BlackBerry QNX and Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations, will be in discussion with Rod Lache, Wolfe Research.

Register here for the live audio stream. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

For more information, follow @BlackBerry on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn and view the company's corporate video which highlights how BlackBerry addresses today's enterprise security challenges.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints, including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@blackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited