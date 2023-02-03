CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer and counselor Jason Elster, and Paul McGrady, a nationally recognized trademark and domain name authority and author of three books published by Lexis/Nexis, are now helping clients establish, protect, and grow their brands through their new law firm, Elster & McGrady LLC (E&M). The firm is a Chicago-based boutique focusing on Brands, Domain Names/ICANN, Social Media, and related Litigation, and it offers maximum flexibility to its corporate clients in billing arrangements, including a strong preference for monthly flat and project-based fees.

BigLaw alumni Paul McGrady and Jason Elster rewrite the client experience at their new IP Boutique, Elster & McGrady

E&M's mission is simple: to provide top-quality legal services with concierge-level attention. Elster and McGrady offer clients an experience informed by over 34 years of collective practice in BigLaw, including partnerships at Greenberg Traurig, Winston & Strawn, and Taft. They achieve this by leveraging leading-edge technology and Great Lakes-inspired common sense. E&M can assist clients in any industry, and both nationally and internationally, with strategy and execution of brand management and enforcement.

E&M also rewrites law firm culture, putting utmost importance on the well-being of its attorneys, paralegals, and staff. As McGrady explained, "We could not be more excited about this project. We intend to ensure that client satisfaction and quality of life for our professionals go hand in hand rather than being in competition with each other. We don't intend to evaluate our employees based on how many billable hours they can cram into a year, but rather based on the quality of their work, the value each brings to the clients they serve, and the supporting relationships they build within the firm. I can think of no better person to take this journey with than Jason Elster."

"Our goal is to support our clients throughout their brand ecosystem, from creating and protecting their marks to preventing and resolving commercial disputes involving their reputations and technology," said Jason Elster. "This is an incredible opportunity to practice law with one of the sharpest minds and kindest hearts I know. Paul and I synergize on every level, and I am excited to offer clients practical and creative solutions on our new platform."

The firm opens today, and E&M expects to move into its office space in Chicago's trendy North Center neighborhood in March. "We know many are moving away from in-person interactions in offices, but our firm is going to be built on a tight-knit group who believe we can have it all – great clients, great friendships, the highest level of quality and service, and even some fun. Where better than Chicago, and where better than North Center?" said McGrady.

