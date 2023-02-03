Azenta Announces the Acquisition of Ziath

Enhances high-throughput workflow offerings with leading 2D barcode reader

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that it has acquired Ziath, Ltd. and its subsidiaries ("Ziath"). Based in Cambridge, UK, Ziath is a leading provider of 2D barcode readers for life sciences applications. Founded in 2005, Ziath's innovative 2D barcode readers are a key component of the laboratory automation workflow serving pharmaceutical, biotech and academic customers worldwide.

"As part of Azenta, Ziath will enhance offerings which support the entire lifecycle of the sample – from specimen collection to sample registration, storage and processing. The Ziath 2D barcode scanners are also fully compatible with and complimentary to Azenta's 2D barcoded sample tubes," stated Mitch Coyne, SVP and General Manager of the Life Sciences Products business.

CEO and co-founder, Neil Benn will continue to lead the business as part of the Consumables and Instruments business within the Life Sciences Products segment. The transaction is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings in FY 2023 and GAAP earnings in FY 2024.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

