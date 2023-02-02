KOHLER HERITAGE COLORS REVEALS ITS TWO TOP SHADES AT KBIS 2023

KOHLER, Wis., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co. announced the results of the Kohler Heritage Colors voting campaign at a special reveal hosted February 1 in the Kohler booth at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2023, Las Vegas. The two shades – Spring Green and Peachblow – were selected from Heritage Colors' original six shade palette and will be offered exclusively in limited quantities and while supplies last on some of Kohler's most iconic and best-selling designs. The limited edition collection will be available for purchase in Summer 2023 through Kohler Signature Stores and Kohler Experience Centers nationwide. Heritage Color Campaign activations will run throughout 2023 with multiple initiatives to continue the celebration of Kohler's color story.

Kohler Historic Color-Spring Green (PRNewswire)

The exclusive product designs include:

Memoirs ® Two-Piece Concealed Toilet

Memoirs 24" Pedestal Lavatory or Console Table

Artifacts ® Freestanding Bath with Heritage Colors Exterior, White Interior and Claw Feet available in Black, White or Chrome finishes

San Souci ® One-Piece Skirted Toilet

Vox ® Rectangular Vessel with Deck

Farmstead® Kitchen Sink with Heritage Colors Exterior, White Enamel Interior and Exposed Legs

The Heritage Colors reveal followed a lively panel discussion, "In Celebration of Color," moderated by design expert and published author, Sophie Donelson, who was joined by color authorities and award-winning, multi-disciplinary designers, Jonathan Adler, Justina Blakeney, and Isabel Ladd. A special toast by Kohler Chair and Chief Executive Officer, David Kohler, closed the day's events.

Heritage Colors, part of Kohler's 150th Anniversary celebration, honors the company's color story that has been almost a century in the making, with six curated shades hand-selected from the Kohler archives for the campaign. While the palette of Spring Green (1927-1944); Lavender (1927-1944); Peachblow (1934-1973); Sunrise (1953-1969); Avocado (1967-1979); and Pink Champagne (1973-1979), draws from some of Kohler's most colorful past introductions, the vintage colorways remain remarkably fresh and of-the-moment.

Kohler Co., founded in 1873, began its 150th year of delivering first-to-market innovations with the Heritage Colors campaign, paying homage to an innovative movement within the Kohler design legacy and its introduction of vibrant, colorful products that began to great acclaim in 1927. This heralded moment created a cataclysmic shift within residential design, moving turn-of-the-century America away from the utilitarian white fixtures of the day by introducing color into bathrooms and kitchens – bringing warmth and personality into every home – and gracious living into everyday life.

For more information on the Heritage Colors campaign, visit www.kohler.com/forever-in-color.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

CONTACT: Robin L. Richter

Kohler Co. Public Relations

Email: robin.richter@kohler.com

Kohler Heritage Color-Peachblow (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Kohler Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kohler Co.