Kip Fulks, Co-Founder of Under Armour, Joins ORIGIN as Full-time Strategic Advisor and Partner

Former COO Behind Multi-billion Dollar Apparel Company Re-dedicates Himself to Bringing Back American Manufacturing

FARMINGTON, Maine , Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIGIN, recognized for its commitment to resurrecting American manufacturing with a domestic supply chain and workforce, announces Kip Fulks as a full-time Strategic Advisor and Partner.

ORIGIN is a family business manufacturing all-American performance textiles and durable goods, including everyday workwear and clothing, denim, boots, fitness gear, and hunting apparel using an all-American supply chain. Recognized as one of America's fastest growing private companies, ORIGIN has more than 500 employees in six locations, with sales topping nine figures.

"I used to be part of the problem," explains Fulks about his new role, "and now I can be part of the solution." Recalling his earlier days with foreign suppliers, Fulks aims to share lessons learned in business with Pete Roberts, Founder and CEO at ORIGIN, who he believes is leading an important change in the apparel industry with a return to corporate responsibility.

According to Roberts, it comes down to consumerism, a cost-benefit analysis, and American communities. "We start with people – from the American farmer who grows the cotton, to the communities where we operate our cut and sew factories, and all the way through to the end consumer," explains Roberts, who wants consumers to know that their purchase means more. "We want the them to know that wearing ORIGIN jeans or apparel is not just the latest fashion trend – it represents American jobs, innovation, craftsmanship, and a return to pride in 'Made in the USA.'"

Communities across the country, that used to be hubs of American production, have suffered the impacts of globalization and trade policies since the late 70's and 80's. Most notably, GATT reform and World Trade Organization PNTR status for China in 2000 – which sparked periods of severely escalated trade deficits. Compounding these damages, many traditional "Made-in-the-USA brands" started to outsource with overseas manufacturing to increase profit margin. From 2001 to 2010, the U.S. lost 5.8 million manufacturing jobs and 57,000 manufacturing firms closed their operations. Throughout Maine, where ORIGIN is headquartered, factories abandoned in favor of cheaper overseas labor still stand in ruins as a reminder of what Roberts calls "runaway capitalism and corporate greed."

"Machines, jobs, and our self-sufficiency were shipped overseas but we are bringing it back!" explains Roberts. From trying to convince friends and family to support his vision just over ten years ago, to building one of the company's fastest growing private companies, Roberts says the path hasn't been easy but the mission is clear. "With Kip's help, we will continue to show the world what the American people are capable of doing – we're reshoring the machines, saving the heritage skills that were almost lost, and training a new generation of makers."

In fact, two-thirds of ORIGIN's workforce are millennials. ORIGIN has already expanded to more than 500 employees in six locations, with sales topping nine figures. Now, with Fulks on the team, Roberts feels he has filled a critical piece of the executive structure required for the company's next big leap.

"ORIGIN is on a great trajectory already, and I'm excited to help them become the next iconic billion-dollar company," says Fulks.

About Kip Fulks

Kip Fulks is a serial entrepreneur who enjoys helping great companies reach new heights. As Co-Founder of Under Armour, Fulks helped navigate the company's largest growth years to-date. He held many roles over his 20 years with Under Armour – most notably COO, CMO and Head of Apparel and Footwear & Innovation. From humble beginnings in Kevin Plank's grandmother's basement, to a public company with more than $4 Billion in revenue, Fulks was integral to their success. Fulks is now applying his business acumen to new ventures as CEO of Friday Investments & Big Truck Farm Brewery, in addition to his new role with ORIGIN.

About ORIGIN

ORIGIN was founded when Pete Roberts in 2012, with friends and family, cut down a forest in the woods of Maine, built a timber frame factory, bought an old L.L.Bean sewing machine, hooked up a generator, and started getting to work. Despite most companies importing from China or Pakistan, Pete was naive enough to think he could spearhead a renaissance of manufacturing, and committed that ORIGIN would be built by American workers using an all-American supply chain, without compromise.

As ORIGIN grew, abandoned equipment, not used in over 30 years, was reclaimed and transformed into functional machines to produce new products. When the pandemic highlighted the need for American-made products and supply chains, ORIGIN doubled their workforce to meet pent-up demand, invested in two factories and a workforce in North Carolina, and revived the last remaining denim manufacturing plant and wash house in America with full production and staffing. ORIGIN is a salt-of-the-earth family business, manufacturing all-American performance textiles and durable goods, including everyday workwear and clothing, denim, boots, fitness gear, and hunting apparel.

