Voices to bring Valentine's Day love notes to life with "Voice My Valentine" campaign

LONDON, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Voices , the world's leading voice over marketplace, announced today the launch of #VoiceMyValentine, a Valentine's Day campaign giving lovers and friends the opportunity to send a Valentine's Day message read by a professional voice actor.

Submit your valentine's message for Voice My Valentine (CNW Group/Voices.com) (PRNewswire)

This Valentine's Day, Voices will send a professionally voiced valentine's message on behalf of ten lucky winners. A written message will be submitted by the sender, and professional voice actors from Voices will bring those words to life. Those entering the contest will be able to submit the exact message they want to send and their loved ones will get that personalized, professionally read message on Valentine's day.

"We wanted to put a fun spin on the classic Valentine's Day love note," says Tara Parachuk, Manager, Communications at Voices. "We have so many talented voice actors on the platform, and what better way to celebrate the day than to lean on the incredible talent we have in our community."

Submissions will be open from February 1 to February 8, 2023 at 10pm. Winners will be notified on February 13, and audio files of messages will be shared on February 14. Anyone interested in submitting a message for a chance at having it read can enter at www.voices.com/voice-my-valentine .

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voices.com