SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE ENHANCES SMART KITCHEN CONNECTIVITY WITH THINQ TECHNOLOGY

Showcased at KBIS 2023, AI-Enabled Customer Support Platform Provides Peace of Mind for Homeowners Through Proactive Monitoring of Luxury Appliances

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite , the fast-growing luxury brand known for driving innovation in the built-in kitchen appliance market, is expanding the capabilities of the ThinQ™ technology platform and mobile app, including "ThinQ Care," a tech-forward service approach that uses artificial intelligence to proactively monitor and maintain appliances, at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

Signature Kitchen is expanding the capabilities of the ThinQ™ technology platform and mobile app, including “ThinQ Care,” a tech-forward service approach that uses artificial intelligence to proactively monitor and maintain appliances. (PRNewswire)

The unique customer support innovation is designed to enhance the homeowner luxury experience for today's forward-thinking Technicureans™, the new generation of cooks combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation, according to Signature Kitchen Suite Director of Sales Mike O'Keefe.

ThinQ Care enhances peace of mind for homeowners and offers helpful maintenance tips to keep Signature Kitchen Suite appliances performing at their best, and it provides advice about potential issues before they even occur. As an extension of the brand's commitment to a best-in-class ownership experience, the intelligent service provides guidance on how to best use Signature Kitchen Suite appliances.

"From incorporating sous vide into our pro ranges and rangetops, to developing smart knobs with built-in timers, Signature Kitchen Suite has pioneered the integration of smart home technology into luxury appliances," said O'Keefe. "With advancements in ThinQ technology, we're providing homeowners with a new level of connected convenience and an unmatched luxury ownership experience – from adjusting temperatures on refrigerator settings to managing wine collections to receiving maintenance alerts and tips."

Later this year, Signature Kitchen Suite will launch ThinQ UP, a new feature available through the ThinQ app that allows homeowners to upgrade their existing Signature Kitchen Suite appliances through software updates. With the ability to adapt to the unique needs and changing lifestyles of each customer, Signature Kitchen Suite ThinQ UP appliances will allow users to enjoy new features and functions without having to make additional purchases.

For example, Signature Kitchen Suite's new first-of-its-kind 48-inch built-in French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ UP will allow users to add new features such as controlling the brightness of the interior lighting, changing seasonal themes for the LCD screen, adding more melodies for door open chimes, and setting the open door alarm duration.

Built around the customer-centric concept of "Evolving with You," ThinQ UP appliances will incorporate new features throughout different stages of life – providing more value to users over time. All new software features will be optional and available to be downloaded from the app. ThinQ UP will begin rolling out in the United States this spring.

"Kitchen appliances are an investment that will be a part of your home and family for decades," said Carley Knobloch, tech lifestyle expert. "To make them future-proof, and able to grow with consumers' needs and technology advances over time, will be a huge value-add for consumers. As someone with Signature Kitchen Suite appliances in my own kitchen, I look forward to the advancements and upgrades in the years to come."

Visitors attending KBIS 2023 can learn more about ThinQ technology as well as tour Signature Kitchen Suite's full product line at booth W3045. For more information on the company's robust portfolio of built-in, luxury kitchen appliances, visit www.SignatureKitchenSuite.com .

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

Signature Kitchen Suite

John I. Taylor

+1 847 941 8181

john.taylor@lge.com

Devyn Doyle

+1 770 653 7329

devyn.doyle@lg-one.com

Signature Kitchen Suite (PRNewsfoto/Signature Kitchen Suite) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Signature Kitchen Suite