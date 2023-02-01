Jackery Enters Australian Market to Power a Greener Future

The leading solar generator company is now serving Aussie consumers, bringing more green power solutions to those living down under

FREMONT, Calif. , Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader in providing portable power stations and solar panels, strives to contribute to a more sustainable future, and its mission is to provide green energy to the world and empower global actions to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions.

Now, after a successful decade in the United States market, Jackery is ready to start a new chapter.

Beginning in January 2023, the company took its first step into the Australian green energy market with select classic products available to Aussie customers through Amazon. Moving forward, Jackery's Australian website is launched today, February 1, 2023.

Customers in Australia can now purchase the Solar Generator 1000 Pro and the Explorer 500 portable power station from Jackery through Amazon.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro includes a 1000 Explorer Pro portable power station and two SolarSaga solar panels. This best-selling product is fast-charging and convenient to take on the next outdoor adventure.

The Jackery Explorer 500 is a lightweight portable power station that has earned its spot as one of the most affordable and efficient lithium portable power stations on the market.

10 Years of Sustainable Energy Innovation

Jackery has spent the past decade developing a reputation as a global leader in solar power products. The company is a worldwide top-seller with over 2 million units sold. Its successes have been recognized in over 100 top media outlets including CBS News, and CNN. Last year, Forbes dubbed Jackery's solar generators "the Apple of portable power devices."

For over ten years, Jackery has been leading the solar industry with innovations that have made portable clean energy more affordable and accessible for consumers. The company is steadfast in its mission to contribute to a more sustainable future, and its achievements reflect this dedication.

At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company launched two portable solar generators: the 3000 Pro and the 1500 Pro and won four CES Innovation Awards. Among the winning products was the Jackery LightTent-AIR, which won the Best of Innovation award.

Jackery is no stranger to winning awards—in 2022 the company's innovative products earned honors at IFA 2022 and ISPO 2022. It also took home two prestigious Red Dot Design Awards, highlighting the company's commitment to green energy innovation.

Making a Contribution to Australia's Green Future

As is also the case in much of the world, Australia currently faces an unprecedented energy crisis with supply issues causing pricing spikes that have affected everyone.

Chris Bowen, the Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy, has admitted that the country isn't sufficiently prepared for the current challenges, as well as those which it will face in the future. In the coming year, Australians could face energy price increases of up to 18 percent.

Multiple factors have contributed to these price hikes, including COVID-19, the situation in Ukraine, supply shortages, and an overreliance on coal. Because the problem is so multi-faceted, the solution must be as well.

Jackery aims to be a part of that solution. The company is committed to providing affordable, portable green energy products to consumers across Australia. Jackery products are more than just sustainable energy solutions. They are tools to help Aussies enjoy outdoor activities that remind them that the earth is worth protecting.

The climate crisis is not a problem that can be ignored or taken lightly. Jackery understands that immediate action is needed to overcome the challenges that lie ahead; it's a part of their mission. This move to enter the Australian market is their next step in accomplishing that mission.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences than before.

Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally since 2018, with its products consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon. The brand has so far received 40 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, the Best of IFA Award and the CES Innovation Award.

