HPS/PayMedix Names Jonathan Moss Vice President of Consumer Financial Engagement

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS)/PayMedix announced today the appointment of Jonathan Moss, MBA, FHFMA, as Vice President of Consumer Financial Engagement. Moss joins as HPS/PayMedix continues the national expansion of PayMedix, which is solving the problem of high out-of-pocket costs for all by guaranteeing upfront payments to all in-network providers and flexible repayment plans for all patients regardless of their credit history.

Moss brings to HPS/PayMedix an extensive background in the healthcare industry with a proven track record in revenue cycle management. For over 25 years, he has worked to optimize the performance of provider organizations' revenue cycle operations. Moss will lead strategic partnerships with providers with responsibility to grow the PayMedix provider network nationally.

"Providers need new strategies to deal with a broken system where they are forced to spend more only to collect less from consumers," said Tom Policelli, CEO of HPS/PayMedix. "Jonathan's deep expertise and knowledge of revenue cycle operations makes him a great fit to bring our proven PayMedix payment solution to providers across the country. We're excited to welcome him to our team."

Moss has devoted his career to serving the healthcare community, client, clinician, and organizational needs. Moss earned his bachelor's degree at Wesleyan University and his master's in business administration at Boston University. He is a long-time member and volunteer of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and has attained his Fellowship status.

"PayMedix offers a fresh approach to the challenges providers are facing in the patient financial experience," said Moss. "Having seen the struggles first-hand as providers look for new ways to close the widening gaps in collections, I'm excited to join PayMedix and bring this innovative solution to providers. It guarantees upfront payments and benefits all – patients, employers and providers alike. The beauty is in the simplicity of this comprehensive solution," said Moss.

About PayMedix

PayMedix, which began as the financing arm of Wisconsin-based HPS over a decade ago, is the only company solving the problem of high out-of-pocket costs for everyone: providers, patients, employers and TPAs. By guaranteeing payments to providers and credit for all patients, PayMedix is changing the way people access, use, and pay for healthcare. PayMedix has processed more than $5 billion in medical payments for hospital systems and physician practices and can be implemented in conjunction with any PPO or HMO network.

About HPS

Health Payment Systems (HPS) is a privately held healthcare technology and services organization with solutions that reduce the cost and complexity of the healthcare payments process to benefit providers, employers, patients and TPAs. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, HPS has an independent network of 96 hospital facilities and 27,000 individual providers.

