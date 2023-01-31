SYNERGY HOMECARE CONTINUES EXPONENTIAL GROWTH IN 2022, INKING 57 NEW TERRITORY SALES

FASTEST GROWING HOME CARE FRANCHISOR REPEATS IN ENTREPRENEUR 500

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY ® HomeCare , the fastest growing home care franchisor in the nation, continued to expand its national footprint by adding 57 new territory sales in 2022. The brand has inked 147 territories over the last three years to increase in size by 35%.

SYNERGY HomeCare, which again earned a spot on the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500, has been the fastest-growing franchisor in the home care category for the past two years. Additionally, in 2022 Franchise Business Review recognized the company as one of the Top 100 Best Franchise Cultures , citing the brand exceeding franchise-industry benchmarks in overall satisfaction, leadership rating and long-term growth opportunity. SYNERGY HomeCare was also honored by Franchise Business Review in 2022 as a Top Franchise for Veterans , as well as one of the Most Innovative and Most Profitable Franchises .

"Growth has been the operative word for us at the franchisor and franchisee levels," said SYNERGY HomeCare CEO Charlie Young. "We're pleased to serve the increasing need for home care as part of the continuum of care, as evidenced by the number of territories sold in 2022, plus a strong pipeline of candidates heading into 2023. Our leadership team, which brings a wide variety of franchising, health and home care experience, has established a strong value proposition for SYNERGY HomeCare, with a focus on providing our owners with effective operating systems, innovative national partner programs, a turnkey marketing platform, and unparalleled franchise support."

Young noted that the Franchise Business Review indicated SYNERGY HomeCare franchisee satisfaction scores rose for the third straight year. He also shared that the rollout of an extensive memory care program, plus a new veterans support outreach and education program, along with the launch of a national multi-channel brand campaign has paid major dividends.

"Our SYNERGY Effect campaign has increased awareness across our footprint by effectively portraying how our franchisees and caregivers positively impact the lives of so many," Young said. "Additionally, our new Recruiting Management System, has streamlined the caregiver hiring process for our franchisees, better positioning us to meet the ever growing demand for in-home care."

A strong indicator of SYNERGY HomeCare's ongoing success is the number of existing franchisees who purchased additional territories in 2022.

"We had a number of successful franchisees who were ready to expand last year," said SYNERGY HomeCare Chief Growth Officer Mike Steed. "We also continue to attract quality new franchisees. They recognize the growth potential for home care and the opportunity to do well with a SYNERGY HomeCare franchise, while doing good in their local communities."

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor of home care services with over 200 franchises operating in more than 450 territories across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals who are living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com .

