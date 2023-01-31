NATE BURLESON AND CHARLI D'AMELIO WILL BRING THE SLIME AS CO-HOSTS OF NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023, LIVE ON SATURDAY, MARCH 4, AT 7 P.M. (ET/PT)

KCA Nominees Announced: Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Stephen Curry, Chris Evans, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Harry Styles, MrBeast, Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and More
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-host of CBS Mornings and CBS Sports Analyst Nate Burleson and digital superstar Charli D'Amelio will embark on an immersive and Slime-tastic adventure as co-hosts of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023. Airing live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) from the Microsoft Theater for the first time ever, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will celebrate fans' favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. The news was revealed today on CBS Mornings.
Said Burleson, "Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can't wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids' Choice Awards! I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we're all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year's show."
Said D'Amelio, "I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host! Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!"
Today's Kids' Choice Awards news also included this year's nominees. First-time nominees include Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, GAYLE, Joji, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright, among others. Stranger Things leads the pack with six nominations, followed by That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder with four nominations each. Beginning today, fans in the U.S. can cast their votes across 31 categories on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, with an additional 32 international categories available in regions around the world.
Musical performances will be announced at a later date.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will continue to put the fans in control as they enter a magical surreal world. This year's show will also feature extreme logic-defying stunts; wild celebrity collaborations and games; magical illusions and tricks; interactive moments within the Nickverse; and epic slimings. Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is sponsored by LUNCHABLES with 100% Juice®, Nintendo Switch, and Olive Garden®.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 nominees are:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Ms. Marvel
Raven's Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
The Really Loud House
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
Wednesday
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America's Funniest Home Videos
America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Floor Is Lava
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Rugrats
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk'd)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Adam
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hocus Pocus 2
Jurassic World Dominion
Monster High The Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)
Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)
Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
DC League of Super-Pets
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Lightyear
Minions: The Rise of Gru
The Bad Guys
Turning Red
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)
Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers)
Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)
Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)
Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)
Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)
Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)
Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
5 Seconds of Summer
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS
Imagine Dragons
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
Paramore
FAVORITE SONG
"About Damn Time"- Lizzo
"Anti-Hero"- Taylor Swift
"As It Was"- Harry Styles
"Bejeweled"- Taylor Swift
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"First Class"- Jack Harlow
"I Ain't Worried"- OneRepublic
"Lift Me Up"- Rihanna
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"Bam Bam"- Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran
"Don't You Worry" - Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira
"I Like You (A Happier Song)"- Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat
"Numb"- Marshmello, featuring Khalid
"Stay With Me"- Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
"Sweetest Pie"- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Devon Cole
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Joji
Lauren Spencer Smith
Nicky Youre
FAVORITE ALBUM
"Dawn FM"- The Weeknd
"GOD DID"- DJ Khaled
"Harry's House"- Harry Styles
"Midnights (3am Edition)"- Taylor Swift
"Renaissance"- Beyoncé
"Special"- Lizzo
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Bad Bunny (Latin America)
BLACKPINK (Asia)
Harry Styles (UK)
Rosalía (Europe)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Wizkid (Africa)
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Bella Poarch
Dixie D'Amelio
JoJo Siwa
Oliver Tree
Stephen Sanchez
That Girl Lay Lay
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Austin Creed
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan's World
SeanDoesMagic
Unspeakable
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Addison Rae
Charli D'Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio
Gracie's Corner
Kids Diana Show
Miranda Sings
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY
FGTeeV
Ninja Kidz TV
Ohana Adventure Family
The Bucket List Family
The Royalty Family
The Williams Family
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Venus Williams
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET
Dodger Evans
Gino Chopra Jonas
Noon Coleman
Olivia Benson Swift
Piggy Lou Bieber
Toulouse Grande
FAVORITE BOOK
Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series
Five Nights at Freddy's Book Series
Harry Potter Book Series
The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series
The Bad Guys Book Series
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Adopt Me!
Brookhaven
Just Dance 2023
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Minecraft
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.
Nate Burleson is a co-host of CBS Mornings and an Emmy Award-winning studio analyst for CBS Sports' NFL pre-game, halftime and post-game show, THE NFL TODAY. He is also the host of Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime. For more bio information on Nate Burleson, click here.
Charli D'Amelio is a digital superstar, crowned "the reigning queen of TikTok," by The New York Times. She was the first on the platform to hit 100 million followers and is the current leading female TikTok creator. D'Amelio was named one of YouTube's Top 10 Breakout Creators of 2020 and has earned her coveted spots on lists such as Forbes 30 Under 30, Fortune's 40 under 40, AdWeek's 2020 Young Influentials and Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Impact List in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.
