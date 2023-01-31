Cision Announces Cali Tran as New CEO

Tran to lead Cision to unlock new opportunities for customers

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global consumer and media intelligence and communications platform, announced today the appointment of Cali Tran as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Tran replaces Platinum Equity Managing Director Brandon Crawley, who has been serving as interim CEO. Platinum Equity acquired Cision in 2021.

"The persistent evolution of markets, media and social conversations makes it more important than ever that organizations and brands have real time visibility into consumer, stakeholder and media intelligence. Equally essential is having the ability to understand the conversations and take action toward desired outcomes. Cision, with the most comprehensive data sets, both in depth and volume, best in class technology platforms, and exceptional, global insights professionals, is positioned to deliver unparalleled value to our clients no matter their level of marketing and communications requirements," said Tran.

Tran was also recently appointed President and CEO of Brandwatch, a Cision company and leading enterprise media analytics suite.

"Creating a unified leadership position at the top will help us maximize the investments we've made to grow the company and identify new ways to create value for our global customers," said Crawley. "I am more confident than ever in our team, our strategy, and Cision's unique ability to serve our clients' consumer and media intelligence needs."

Including Brandwatch, Cision has completed four acquisitions in the past two years, expanding its product portfolio by investing in new technologies that offer its customers a complete suite of innovative tools for managing their brands.

"Cision is in a unique position to bring a holistic, omni-media view of market intelligence to the most progressive market leaders across all essential global industries," added Tran. "I am proud that we help our clients understand, influence and amplify their desired outcomes with the rare combination of our cutting-edge technology platforms and exceptional human intelligence analysts, all delivered as a service."

Tran brings a wealth of Media and Marketing Technology experience to Cision along with a track record of driving long-term, sustainable, profitable growth in technology-enabled, leading global companies. Prior to Cision, Tran held executive leadership positions at a number of marketing technology companies such Centerfield Media, Vericast, and Valassis either as President, Chief Commercial Officer or CEO.

Earlier in his career, Tran led digital transformation initiatives for large, multinational marketing and business services companies at MacAndrews & Forbes and invested in hyper-growth technology enabled start-ups North Bridge Venture Partners. Tran was also a part of the seed stage team at Ancestry (acquired by Blackstone for $4.7B in 2020) and a Co-Founder of Agilix Labs. He earned his AB in History at Bowdoin College and his MBA at Harvard Business School.

Cision is a comprehensive consumer & media intelligence and communications platform enabling public relations, marketing and communications professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of leaders to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, Cision Communications Cloud®, Cision Insights and Brandwatch. To learn more, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

