Best Selling Personalized Clothing Label, TagPal by InchBug®, Launches New And Improved Sticker Formula

TagPal Gets A Glow Up With Enhanced Peel-And-Stick Application, Long Lasting Durability And More Vibrant Colors

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The best selling personalized clothing label by InchBug®, TagPal, has launched a new and improved sticker formula. Enhancements have been made to the application with an easy to peel-and-stick design and super strong adhesive for long lasting durability, even in the washer and dryer. TagPal is the go-to clothing label for kids and a daycare must-have.

TagPal by InchBug (PRNewswire)

The TagPal now has even greater print quality providing more vibrant color and clearer names in multiple font styles. Each sheet can be printed in a variety of modern and unique colors. To show some added personality, TagPal can also be outfitted with an icon in themes such as animals, trucks, sports, dinosaurs, unicorns, rainbows and many more.

"TagPal has been a top seller on InchBug since first launched in 2011," says Casey Slusher, CEO of InchBug. "The relaunch of TagPal addresses all of our customer feedback and we are excited to deliver a truly premium clothing label. TagPal is the parenting secret weapon to avoid the lost and found."

Label dimensions are 3/4" by 13/16" and personalization can go up to 12 characters per line with a maximum of three lines. TagPal labels are available now exclusively on InchBug.com for $12.95 for 40 labels, $23.95 for 80 labels, and $34.95 for 120 labels.

About InchBug®

Launched in 2005, InchBug® is the go-to brand for high-quality labeling solutions. The company's original Orbit Label®, a personalized, non-adhesive, reusable labeling system for bottles, cups, and containers, remains a top seller. InchBug also has a wide range of personalized adhesive labels, seasonal gifts, and is the creator of MyDrinky™, the innovative adjustable drink holder that takes the squeeze out of juice boxes and pouches. The brand has been featured on Shark Tank (2016). InchBug is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information visit www.inchbug.com

InchBug (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InchBug