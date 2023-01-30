UnCruise Adventures Removes Vaccine Booking Requirement. Sets Sail with Continued Health and Well Being Protocols

Vaxxing and Masking Goes Away Inviting Guests to Cruise Regardless of Vaccination Status

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UnCruise Adventures announced updated vaccination guidelines that now allow guests to cruise regardless of vaccination status. Following previous years of successful vaccination requirements, the new no vax guidelines go into effect April 7th, 2023, for all future sailings. Given the significant and positive progress in public health and in line with global travel organizations, the small ship cruise line protocols will no longer require vaccination, boosters, pre-testing or onboard masking.

"We implement top-notch health measures so all you need to bring is your sense of adventure," said Dan Blanchard , CEO.

The cruise line will continue its focus on thorough and effective onboard health and well being guidelines. These include sanitation guidelines overseen by the cruise lines safety officers for guests and crew along with onboard awareness for any contagious illness.

"We implement top-notch health measures so all you need to bring is your sense of adventure," said Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures. "While vaccines have played a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19, we are confident in the effectiveness of our onboard health and wellbeing policies and are excited to welcome all of our guests back onboard without the added step of vaccination requirements."

Key points for the updated vaccine, mask, and testing guidelines onboard UnCruise Adventures:

Suspension of vaccination booking policy goes into effect April 7 th , 2023.Applicable to all destinations and itineraries.

The cruise line will longer be operating at limited capacity.

Guests sailing on any 7,10,12- or 14-night adventures will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination, booster, or pre-testing to sail on any of the cruise lines ten itineraries.

Robust onboard health and wellbeing policies, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures remain in place. Ongoing guidelines reflect the cruise lines dedication to a safe environment for all guests and crew.

Onboard testing will no longer be provided by the cruise line or required to pre-board. Any positive tests reported onboard may require individuals to isolate in their cabin up to 5 days or depart the vessel in line with medical authority recommendations.

The small ship adventure cruise line is known for its immersive, active experiences in some of the world's most breathtaking destinations from Southeast Alaska to Latin America and Galapagos. It has been repeatedly voted best adventure cruise line, and is an multiple award-winning adventure offering guests the ability to have truly experiential

These updated guidelines are subject to the local regulations of applicable homeports and destinations and reflect our ongoing commitment to providing a safe and healthy environment for all. We will continue to monitor the situation and may revisit this policy in the future, but for now, we are focused on providing a safe and enjoyable vacation experience for all our guests.

Find all destinations and WAVE season savings at uncruise.com to reserve your cabin early. Our Adventure Specialists are ready at 888-862-8881 or contact your travel advisor.

Your Health & Wellbeing

To ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew, UnCruise Adventures has implemented safety and sanitary measure onboard all of its vessels. The company's updated vaccine policy and travel resources can be found on the website uncruise.com.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, and Colombia. UnCruise Adventures was picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic. Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines three years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and the Transformational Travel Council.

