SandboxAQ Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Quantum Navigation Research

SandboxAQ to test and evaluate its quantum sensor prototype aboard Air Force aircraft

WASHINGTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ , an enterprise SaaS company delivering the compound effects of AI and Quantum (AQ) technology to governments and the Global 1000, today announced it was awarded a Direct-to-Phase-II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the U.S. Air Force to research quantum navigation technologies.

Under the award, SandboxAQ will advance research and development for its quantum navigation system, which is being designed to complement the Global Positioning System (GPS) for accurate navigation in degraded, contested, or denied environments where the loss of precision GPS may negatively impact operations.

The company's AQ-powered quantum sensor prototype will be optimized in close coordination with the U.S. Air Force customer through a variety of identified innovation areas, including live demonstrations aboard Air Force aircraft.

"The SandboxAQ team is thrilled to be advancing this cutting-edge navigation research in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force," said Jen Sovada, President, Public Sector, at SandboxAQ. "AQ-powered navigation technology has great potential to be part of a comprehensive and resilient Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing solution across all domains and military service branches as well as for the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA. It also offers tremendous dual-use promise in the commercial sector for areas such as commercial aviation, unmanned vehicles, and logistics. We look forward to sharing the results of this exciting step forward."

