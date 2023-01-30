Medline and Integrated UVC partner to offer cost-efficient surface and air UV disinfection device

Collaboration aims to make UV disinfection more accessible for healthcare facilities of all sizes

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new partnership with Connecticut-based Integrated UVC Solutions to help healthcare providers enhance UV disinfection practices. Medline is now the exclusive distributor of the integrated surface and air room disinfection device, Spectra 1000, to healthcare providers across the continuum of care.

Medline has expanded its environmental service portfolio with Spectra 1000, a surface and air room UV disinfection device. The exclusive distribution partnership with Connecticut-based Integrated UVC Solutions will help healthcare providers enhance UV disinfection practices. (PRNewswire)

After nearly five years of declining hospital-associated infections (HAI), a CDC study found a significant increase in HAIs starting in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectra 1000's no-touch disinfection technology provides an advanced level of room disinfection within minutes. The portable device on wheels uses proprietary UVC technology to kill pathogens on hard surfaces while simultaneously disinfecting the air at a rate of 250 cubic feet per minute. Spectra 1000 offers cloud-based reporting to help infection prevention directors track data and usage of each device, and units can be linked together for easy maneuverability of units throughout the facility.

"We are excited to partner with a company that shares our goal of offering innovations that help healthcare run better," said Megan Henken, vice president of product management for Medline's Environmental Services division. "The price structure of the Spectra 1000 makes it achievable for facilities of all sizes to buy the number of units needed to fully implement this into cleaning and disinfecting practices and make a measurable impact in reducing infections."

Spectra 1000 is the latest UV disinfection addition to Medline's environmental services portfolio and complements the division's products and programs that create efficiencies and empower environmental cleaning staff. Examples include the S400 Portable Air Disinfection Device, Medline's Clean by Sequence microfiber booklets, and Micro-Kill™ One Disinfectant Wipes, as well as interactive online training courses, posters and in-person education to train staff.

"Many UV disinfection devices come at a high price point. I wanted to create something that considers the budgets of healthcare providers both big and small without sacrificing any efficacy," said John Flynn, founder of Integrated UVC Solutions. "Medline's industry expertise and sales team dedicated to working with environmental services and infection prevention staff are invaluable as we unveil Spectra 1000."

Learn more about Spectra 1000 at https://www.medline.com/product/Spectra-1000-UV-Disinfection-Devices/UV-Disinfection/Z05-PF288623?question=spectra%201000.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

