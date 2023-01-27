Vinamilk Green Farm and Organic Milk First to be Clean Label Project Certified

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong commitment to high product quality, consumer safety, and sustainable development, Vinamilk proudly announces that two of its products, Vinamilk Green Farm and Vinamilk 100% Organic, have been certified by Clean Label Project (CLP) - the first milk products in the world to receive this certification.

With a mission to bring transparency to products and packaging labelling, the Clean Label Project (CLP) is a US-based non-profit organization conducting tests and evaluation of products with a series of strict criteria on residues of heavy metals, microplastics, as well as other harmful chemicals in products, which can affect consumers' health.

Vinamilk Green Farm and Vinamilk Organic have been awarded the prestigious Clean Label Project (CLP) certification from the U.S. (PRNewswire)

"To attain the CLP certification, Vinamilk Green Farm and 100% Organic Fresh Milk products had to undergo a rigorous process of screening and testing to ensure compliance with strict criteria for antibiotic residues, unwanted plastic compounds, heavy metals, and pesticide residues. This certification demonstrates our commitment to product quality and transparency," expressed Mr. Nguyen Quoc Khanh, Executive Director of Vinamilk's R&D.

Recently, driven by game-changing technological innovations, increasing consumer food safety and healthy lifestyle awareness, and continuously rising living standards, demand for organic dairy products has been on the rise. The global market value for organic dairy products is forecasted to reach nearly US$54 billion by 2030, posing a robust CAGR of more than 10% over the study period.

Consumers' demand for green and clean fresh milk products is strongly increasing (PRNewswire)

Vinamilk has made significant investments in all aspects of its value chain. It maintains a system of modern farms meeting international standards such as Global G.A.P. and Organic Europe, raising the bar of high-quality raw materials as well as building firm foundations for Vinamilk's innovative and safe product development. The company has also accelerated its adoption of renewable energies, turning by-products into resources to lower its environmental footprint.

"Following a strict process of testing and evaluation, the Clean Label Project was pleased to present the certification to brands whose products retain the purity of ingredients and utilize transparent labels. We greatly appreciate the efforts of businesses like Vinamilk in always pushing the boundaries for product superiority and satisfying consumers' need for high-quality products," commented Jackie Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project.

Vinamilk aims to further strengthen its international expansion and enhance its leading position as a responsible, sustainable, and premium dairy brand.

About Vinamilk

Headquartered in Vietnam, Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) is the leading national dairy company specializing in dairy products and juices for the domestic market and exports to over 57 countries. It is the 36th largest dairy company in the world in terms of revenue, with a brand value in the Top 10 most valuable global brands. Vinamilk currently manages 14 domestic farms, one overseas farm, and 17 modern factories, all meeting international standards.

Learn more at www.vinamilk.com.vn.

Learn more about Vinamilk's Certifications & Awards at www.cleanlabelproject.org/vinamilk.

About Clean Label Project

Founded in the US, the Clean Label Project is a non-profit organization serving the mission to bring honesty and transparency to the labelling of food and consumer products. It administers rigorous tests and assessments with higher required standards by the US to award brands whose products focus on purity and label transparency. It motivates businesses and brands to commit to sustainability and excellence.

Find more information at www.CleanLabelProject.org.

