St. Petersburg College ranked among best online programs in 2023 U.S. News & World Report study

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report ranks St. Petersburg College's online bachelor's programs first in the Tampa Bay area.

The 2023 study released this week listed SPC first in the Tampa Bay region in three categories: Best Online Bachelor's, Best Bachelor's Programs for Veterans and Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs.

This is the third year in a row that SPC has received top rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

SPC's Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Matthew Liao-Troth is proud of this ranking and believes it's a reflection of the college's dedicated faculty and staff, "who serve and support our students well across a variety of disciplines."

The college's consistent high marks in the study highlight SPC's dedication to providing area residents affordable access to a high-quality education, said Dr. Emmanuel Hernandez-Agosto, SPC's Dean of the College of Business.

"This is a reminder that Pinellas County counts with a top-rated and affordable business education for our community members and the greater Tampa Bay area," Hernandez-Agosto said. "And coming up in the next academic year, the student experience will be enhanced with new technologies, teaching methodologies and more innovative programs."

SPC Veteran Affairs Coordinator Allison Shenofsky said the rankings illustrate the college's commitment to supporting veterans.

"We are proud to provide a quality education to the brave men and women of our nation's military. Our bachelor's degrees are cultivated with the most cutting-edge industry standards, and they launch our students into high-demand and high-paying careers. At SPC, our commitment is to our students' success, and I'm so glad to see that we are being recognized as having been successful in this commitment," she said.

SPC is Florida's first two-year college and the first to offer bachelor's degrees. The college offers more than 110 degree and certificate programs, including many high-skill, industry-recognized workforce certifications. Among eligible participating colleges in the Florida College System, SPC ranked third for Best Online Bachelor's Program for Veterans and fourth for Best Online Bachelor's Program in the 2023 study.

