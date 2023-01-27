Regel Therapeutics details its proprietary T3 platform and development pipeline on its newly launched website, expands its Board of Directors and announces its Scientific Advisory Board.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regel Therapeutics, a next generation gene therapy company utilizing proprietary technology to develop clinical products modulating gene expression, is pleased to announce the launch of its website, the addition of Andrew Schiermeier, Ph.D to its Board of Directors and the establishment of its Scientific Advisory Board.

Since its formation in 2020, Regel has made significant progress towards its mission of developing safe and effective therapies for the debilitating health issues caused by improper gene expression. Leveraging its proprietary T3 platform (Targeted Therapeutic Technology) and with its operational footprint firmly established in both Cambridge, MA and Berkeley, CA, Regel is developing a robust pipeline of clinical products across six indications. These include three CNS targets and three muscle gene targets, the latter of which are being developed in collaboration with a strategic industry partner.

Details regarding the targeted indications and development pipeline can be found on the company's website ( www.regeltherapeutics.com/pipeline ).

"I have been fortunate to have been involved as a founder, early investor and active board member of several transformative life sciences companies over the past several years including Cougar Biotechnology and Kite Pharma. Each of these companies started with unique and robust enabling technologies. But what made those enterprises profoundly successful was the relentless determination of our employees to make a material difference in people's lives. As we strive to mature our pipeline and grow, that stands as our beacon at Regel as well." says Regel President and CEO Steve Ruchefsky.

Regel is also building out its Board of Directors. Recently, Andrew Schiermeier, former COO of Intellia and current CEO of Avencell Therapeutics joined the Regel Board. Ruchefsky adds, "I have known Andrew for almost two decades. His understanding of science and technology, business instincts and leadership are all equally strong making him somewhat of an outlier in the life sciences. I look forward to tapping into Andrew's knowledge and experience to assist in developing Regel's strategic initiatives and execution".

"Regel is approaching gene therapy by means of some very differentiated and unique technologies. The pre-clinical data that they have already generated is quite impressive and promising for areas of genetic disease that have remained very challenging to date. I am excited to do whatever I can to assist the company in moving its multi-product platform forward into the clinical setting and to patients," says Scheiermeier.

Lastly, Regel is proud to announce its Scientific Advisory Board, which is chaired by Regel co-Founder Orrin Devinsky, M.D. Dr. Devinsky is a renowned epilepsy neurologist who directs the NYU Epilepsy Center and has published more than 500 peer reviewed articles and written or edited more than 20 books on neurological, psychiatric, neurosurgical, cognitive, and basic science topics. Other members include: Wendy Chung, MD, Ph.D a clinical and molecular geneticist and the Kennedy Family Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine and Director of Clinical Genetics at Columbia University; Nadav Ahituv, Ph.D (Regel co-Founder) a Professor in the Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences and the interim director of the Institute for Human Genetics at the University of California, San Francisco; Gord Fishell, Ph.D (Regel co-Founder) a Professor of neurobiology at Harvard Medical School and an Institute Member of the Broad Institute who pioneered the discovery of the neurodevelopmental of interneurons; and Kevin Bender, Ph.D an Associate Professor at UCSF in the Department of Neurology whose work includes groundbreaking discoveries in SCN2A.

About Regel Therapeutics. Derived from breakthrough technologies developed by co-founders Jordane Dimidschstein Ph.D and Navneet Matharu Ph.D at the Broad Institute and UCSF, respectively, Regel's T3 platform combines a deactivated Cas system, which precisely targets the epigenome without editing or damaging the DNA, and proprietary regulatory elements restricting the intervention exclusively to specific cell types. This approach allows for efficient and permanent restoration of normal gene expression exclusively to the cells affected by the disease. By providing three layers of specificity of intervention, this technology bears the promise of significantly increasing the efficiency while reducing potential off-target or side effects. Regel's approach is supported by years of discovery and innovation and is now poised to become the first-in-class therapeutic intervention to transform the lives of patients suffering from severe and life-threatening genetic diseases.

