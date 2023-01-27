Level 1 and Level 2 Events offering Training Only or Training with 5-year Certification.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Tech Auto and EVPro+ will be offering the following Electrified Transportation Pro+ Program supporting electric vehicle service and repair at the below hosted sites for public registration in 2023:

EVPro+ Electrified Vehicle Systems and Technologies Training Programhttps://www.evproplus.com (PRNewswire)

Electrified Transportation Pro+ Program Training Schedule 2023

Level 1 Program



Level 2 Program

Click here to review Level 1 information, pre-requisites, and expectations.

The registration fee(s) for Level 1:

$1,979 /USD - Full Program includes:

$1,700 /USD – Training Program Only

The registration fee(s) for Level 2:

$3,290 /USD – Full Program

$2,900 /USD – Training Program Only

Why receive your Electric Vehicle training from the EVPro+ Team?

Most transportation service professionals (often in the automotive sector) performing or teaching diagnostics and service of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) have potentially completed only rudimentary training in Vehicle Architectures and the High Voltage (HV) electrical power fundamentals that dictate the operation and diagnostics of these systems. In addition, High Voltage (HV) safety training in the areas of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and High Voltage Vehicle Safety Systems may be incomplete.

Beyond the safety aspect of Electrified Vehicle Systems, service and education professionals may possess a broad variation of knowledge in OEM-specific vehicle(s) or technology-based systems, failure modes, diagnostics, and repair strategies.

If an individual has received training from an OEM or Aftermarket provider, then the breadth, depth, and accuracy of the information contained in their training can vary significantly.

The Electrified Transportation Pro+ Program aims to elevate while standardizing the training content and certification obtained for all service professionals and educators spanning all transportation-related organizations.

To register for an event or for more information complete online form or email info@evproplus.com or registrations@evproplus.com or contact by us by phone at +1 (702) 570-3140 Ext. 2. To view online: https://conta.cc/3H3JKIH

For more information contact:

Chris Quarto

training@evproplus.com

+1 (702) 570-3140 Ext. 2

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FutureTech